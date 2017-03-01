Take in some private gardens

“Relax,” says the mat by the front door of a house on Gulfstream Boulevard in Marathon.
This could be the theme for most of the stops on this year’s annual House and Garden Tour put on by the Marathon Garden Club. March 4, you get the chance to check out six of the finer homes and gardens in the Middle Keys.
If you want to get some ideas for one of a kind decor, visit a Key Colony Beach house where the owner has used a nautical theme to custom-fit features into a beautifully functional home. The house was gutted, then the owner took two years to renovate it.
The bar area sports varnished mahagony paneling and port holes for windows, the kitchen cabinets use repurposed boat hardware for closures and nautical antiques abound. Colorful leafed and blooming plants are layered with palms for a privacy screen surrounding the pool and patio area.
On Flamingo Island is the home of an artist who’s created for a lesson in how to blur the lines between indoors and out. The Bali-inspired property is dripping in tropical plantings punctuated with sculptures and water features.
Paths twist and wind their way through lush trees sporting vines, Spanish moss and blooming orchids, leading to a dock and multilevel house. Seating, potted plants and sculptures decorate the decks that jut out from corners on different levels.
A Gulfsteam Boulevard bayfront home is all about the view. Soil and limestone from the pool excavation were used to create low-maintenance garden beds of bromeliads and palms that gently curve to create a path to the front stairs.
Plantings are kept minimal with tall palms out back, leaving the wid-open views of the Gulf of Mexico unobstructed. Simple yet comfortable seating areas at the pool and tiki hut provide spots to contemplate the waters.
Further down Gulfstream, a native garden has its own peninsula jutting into the bay. It’s bordered with mangrove hedges and flowering native shrubs, kept very simple, with just two Adirondack chairs and a cocktail table set up to look out over the expanse of the gulf. Further along this spit of land is a simple set-up to play horseshoes and a couple of plastic kayaks hint at easy pastimes.
Rare and unusual specimen trees and plants abound at the Bluefin Drive stop. A huge Kapok tree, with its leafless thorned boughs that seem to be made of stone, greets you at a gated entrance. Winding paths through tropical plants, all clearly labeled, make this garden seem even larger than it is. The pool has a swim-up bar.
Down at he south end of the tour, you can get an idea of what life is like for those who live aboard their boats. The Harbour Cay Club is a two-acre, 24 slip marina community featuring a lagoon, decks, indoor communal kitchen, laundry and rental apartment. Longtime liveaboard residents have planted gardens, some decorated with an array of historic ships’ anchors and fittings. A lighted bridge leads to a small seating area out on the water’s edge.
Tour tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Marathon Garden Club at mile marker 50 bayside, the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce at 12222 Overseas Highway and Dk’s Beach Boutique at 303 Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach.
The day of the tour, refreshments and flower arrangements will be available for purchase at the Garden Club. All venues will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To find out more, call (30) 743-4971.
