Castro’s daughter to discuss her life in exile

Keys History & Discovery Center presents Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba on Wednesday, March 8 at Keys History & Discovery Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.
Alina Fernandez, the daughter of Fidel Castro, shares her first person, intimate account of growing up in Cuba. Through her insight as one of the Cuban elite, Fernandez guides you through her life in Cuba and describes the surrounding political environment during the 1960s and 70s. Weaving in her unique sense of style and humor, she reveals exciting and suspenseful anecdotes, snapshots of Cuban society, her inside scoop on Cuban politics, and a detailed view of her father.
Fernandez tells her tales growing up then opening her eyes to the political climate in Cuba, when she became rebellious, and in the ‘80s, became part of the political dissident movement on the island. By 1993 she was forced to flee Cuba, which she accomplished by mastering the art of disguise.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort, a Guy Harvey Outpost. The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
