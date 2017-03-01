Briefs & Clubs

Soup Kitchen needs volunteers
The Homestead Soup Kitchen desperately needs volunteers for cooking, serving and cleaning. No experience is necessary. The kitchen is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with meal preparation beginning shortly after 9 a.m. Serving typically starts at noon and clean-up is usually completed by 1:30 p.m. Volunteer for one day, all three per week, or whenever your schedule allows. Invite a friend or a group to volunteer with you. Call between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on serving days for more information. The address is 105 SW 3rd Avenue, Homestead.
This week at the Elks
Come enjoy the Beatleman tomorrow night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge. This tribute to the Beatles music will have you and everyone else on the dance floor. A turkey dinner with all the sides plus dessert will be served for $15. Proceeds benefit our local scholarship fund. Call (305) 852-1872 for reservations. Monday is line dancing. Tuesday is yoga on the beach. Wednesday is shuffleboard. Thursday is meatloaf dinner, and Friday is the fish fry and karaoke.
The lodge opens weekdays at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at noon. The Lodge is located 92600 Overseas Highway, bay side, Tavernier. Mark your calendar for the March 11 Luau Pig Roast Musician's Relief Fundraiser, St. Patrick's Day Party on March 17, and March 25, for the Frank and Dean Dinner Show. Everyone is welcome to events. Hope to see you at the lodge.
Lecture to cover sponges
The ninth installment of this season’s “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, is Wednesday, March 8. Dr. Mark Butler, professor and eminent scholar in the Department of Biological Sciences at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, will speak on “Cascading Disturbances: The Destruction and Restoration of Florida Bay’s Sponge Community.”
Dr. Butler and his research team spent over a decade studying the effects of water quality changes on sponges. His presentation will include the role of sponges in the Florida Bay ecosystem. He will also discuss the effect of water quality on the sponge population, as well as sponge community restoration efforts.
The presentation takes place at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, located at mile marker 102.5, ocean side. There is no cost to enter the park for the lecture series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Contra dancing at the library
There will be free contra dancing at the Key Largo Library on March 11 and April 1 and 15. They begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s community room. Contra dance is a folk dance made up of long lines. It is similar to square dancing and you can come solo – you don’t have to bring a partner to participate.
Contra dancing has mixed origins from English country dance, Scottish, French dance styles in the 17th century, with strong African influence from Appalachia. The Key Largo Library is located in the Publix Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, 101485 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Call (305) 451-2396 for more information.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planning of the event, call the Lodge and leave your name, phone number and email.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
Progressive drinking group meetings
The Key Largo Chapter of Drinking Liberally will meet every second Thursday at Denny's at 5 p.m. to exchange ideas on how to deal with current issues. Denny's is located at mile marker 97.6 in the median. For more information, contact Bob Maynard at keylargo@drinkingliberally.org
March Civic Club events
On Saturday March 4, a breakfast will be served from 8- 10 a.m. that includes eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and coffee can be bought for $6. The public is invited. On Sunday March 19, from 2- 4:30 p.m., live music and coffeehouse will be held. On Mondays, the following games are played: At 12 p.m., Mahjongg. At 1 p.m., duplicate bridge. At 5 p.m., pinochle. At 6 p.m., the doors will open for those who are going to play trivia. Around 6:30 p.m., playing of Trivia begins.
On Tuesdays, exercise will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Pinochle will be played at noon. On Tuesday March 28, the monthly Potluck Dinner & Business Meeting begins at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Friendship Social will be hed. On March 22 at 5:30 p.m., the Republican Club meets. On March 1 and 15, Texas Hold'm will be played at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday March 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Sons and Daughters of Italy meet.
Coral Reef Foundation hosting gala
The Coral Restoration Foundation hosts its fifth-annual Gala, Raise the Reef, at Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, on Saturday, April 1. Keynote speaker, Bob Talbot, is an internationally renowned marine photographer, award-winning filmmaker, and dedicated environmentalist. Whether he is consulting for big-budget Hollywood films like the “Life of Pi” or battling whalers in court for Sea Shepherd, Talbot uses an eclectic range of skills to share the beauty of the sea with others and to protect it for future generations.
Silent and live auctions will feature an original oil painting of the organization’s coral nursery by Islamorada marine life artist, BJ Royster, a membership to Morada Bay in the Florida Keys, and a chance to dive the Coral Restoration Foundation Nursery and the Aquarius Reef Base in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary with underwater photographer, Stephen Frink. Proceeds from the event go directly back into reef restoration efforts in South Florida.
For more information on Raise the Reef or to purchase tickets, visit gala.coralrestoration.org. If you have questions regarding the event, email gala@coralrestoration.org or call (305) 453-7030.
This week at the Sailing Club
This Friday there is a members’ only dinner catered by Craig’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. as part of the Force 5 Regatta.
The A-Cats sail Friday thru Sunday, March 3-5 at the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Anyone who would like to enter a boat should call the club at (305) 451-9972 or email our Fleet Captain Sara Kahler at fleetcaptain@upperkeyssailingclub.com for more information.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
Diabetes support group to meet
The Mariners Hospital Diabetes Support Group will meet Thursday, March 9, 6-7:30 p.m., in the hospital’s main conference room, mile marker 91.5.
The diabetes support group is designed for individuals who recently received a diagnosis of diabetes or have had the disease for some time. The session also is open to spouses, relatives and friends of diabetics. For more information about the support group, call (305) 434-1036.
New days for cancer support group
The Mariners Hospital and VNA/Hospice of the Florida Keys Cancer Support Group will now meet the first Thursday of every month. The next meeting is scheduled for March 2, 6-7:30 p.m., in the hospital’s main conference room, mile marker 91.5.
The group gives participants the opportunity to share their experiences and receive guidance and support. No reservations are required. For questions about the support group, call (305) 434-1625.
Agatha Christie’s grandson to speak in Key Largo
Mathew Prichard, grandson of famed mystery writer Agatha Christie, will present stories of his famous relative during a presentation on March 6 at the Murray Neslon Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, in Key Largo. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a reception followed by the presentation at 7 p.m.
Prichard was producer of the plays “Being Poirot”(2013), “Agatha Christie's Poirot” (1989) and “Agatha Christie: A Woman of Mystery” (2007). He previously revealed how his grandmother helped spark his love of the arts. "When she was young she was a singer, and if you'd offered her the choice when she was young, she would rather have been a singer than an author," he said, during one interview." She encouraged me in my love of the arts - particularly in music and the opera."
Prichard will be accompanied by his daughter Alex Clementson. They will stay as guests of Peg Laron at Bay Harbor & Coconut Bay Resort. Prichard’s trip to the United States is sponsored by the English Speaking Union of Miami and the visit to the Upper Keys is sponsored by Friends of the Key Largo Cultural Center.
Arts Guild holding judged art show
The Art Guild of the Purple Isle invites the public to their 51st annual Members Judged Art Show open March 9-12, 16-18 and 23-26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center. Admission is free to the show and the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82.1 oceanside, in Islamorada.
Dedicated this year to long time member Cris Sandifer, visitors will see the unique works of fine art by many Keys artists as well as an exhibit of art by Plantation Key School 4th and 5th grade students. Works include oil, watercolor, acrylics, pencil, pastels, photography and sculpture. Raffle tickets will be available to win one of three paintings by internationally acclaimed artists. Visitors may vote for the "People's Choice Award" by choosing their favorite entry as they view the show. Look for posters and flyers at local retailers for more information or go to www.agpi.us.
AARP looking for tax volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
United Way seeking tax volunteers
United Way of the Florida Keys is looking for volunteers to assist with a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered free to taxpayers with low or moderate incomes. VITA is an IRS program designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. VITA volunteers are trained to ensure low-income families who qualify for the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Dependent Care Credit, or any other relevant credits, receive them appropriately.
The goal of the program is to help families and individuals file their taxes and grow their savings, promoting financial stability in our community. Clients do not pay a fee for these services.Volunteers receive free training on how to prepare a tax return. All volunteers will be IRS certified tax preparers, and will be able to assist taxpayers with simple tax returns.
Contact Loretta Geotis at vita@keysunitedway.org or call (305) 797-1704.
Mini-binge ‘Bloodline’
Each Wednesday from March 8 through May 24, Keys History & Discovery Center, mile marker 82, will host a weekly “Bloodline” mini-binge, featuring two episodes at 2 p.m. Largely filmed in the Upper Keys, the Netflix series “Bloodline” explores the dark secrets of the Rayburn family.
For those without Netflix or those wanting to view this series on the big screen, join each week to watch seasons one and two. Netflix is expected to release season three in is entirety on May 27, in time for a three-day holiday weekend. Free for Discovery Center members, non-members $5. Reservations are not needed, but come early to ensure a seat in the 35-seat sate-of-the-art theater. For more information, call (305) 922-2237.
Chicken BBQ this weekend
The men of Silver Palm United Methodist Church are presenting their 43rd annual chicken barbecue on Saturday March 4 at the church at 15855 SW 248 Street. The chicken is slow-cooked over a moderate fire for hours. Takeout begins at 2:30 p.m. and dining in at 4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The cost for a slow cooked ½ chicken plus veggies and dessert is $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Make a day of it by visiting Knaus Berry Farm just across the street from the church on the Redland Fruit and Spice Park just west of the church. For more information call Bob Jensen at (305) 248-0976.
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
Upper Keys Irish Festival
The 18th annual Irish Festival is Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Caribbean Club, mile marker 104 bay side. Proceeds benefit Key Largo School athletics. There will be a parade, corn beef dinner, live entertainment and a kids zone. Call Tiffany Zepeda at (352) 870-8249 or Ryan Smith at (305) 395-0512 for more information. You can also email upperkeysirishfest@gmail.com.
Bicycle poker run set for Islamorada
What’s called the Florida Keys Bicycle Poker Run rides through Islamorada on March 4.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Coconut Cove Resort at mile marker 84.8. Bicyclists ride through neighborhoods that tourists seldom see. Along the designated route, entrants receive a playing card at each of five stations. At the final station back at Coconut Cove, hands will be unveiled and the winners announced. The grand prize is a Yeti Tundra 65 cooler. There will also be a cookout for registrants and a silent auction.
Cost to enter is $40, which includes lunch, an event T-shirt and poker hand. Students pay $20. Children under 12 are free. To get a $5 break on registration, enter by March 3. For additional information, contact Mike at (305) 664-8258 or mjbarcht@att.net. The event is staged by the Florida Keys Gator Club, a fan club of University of Florida sports.
Get your tickets for the ‘Dolphin Hoedown’
Pirates on the Water, Parrot Heads of the Upper Keys, holds its annual spring fundraiser on April 8 at Dolphins Plus Bayside location from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Western themed “Dolphin Hoedown” event will benefit Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder Unit that is always on call to assist with marine mammal emergencies.
Ticket are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and will include dinner by Shorty’s BBQ with dessert provided by Key Largo Chocolates and Ice Cream, live music by Koty James and the Keybillies, raffles, silent and live auctions, as well as a dolphin show at sunset. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at Dolphins Plus Bayside, Key Largo Chocolates at mile marker 101.5 bayside and Key Lime Products at mile marker 95.
Twenty-four-hour Dolphin Encounter tickets are also available for $80. This must be reserved directly with Dolphins Plus and takes place at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the Event.
Trolley tours on Saturday
The Matecumbe Historical Trust presents its “29 Points of Interest” historic trolley tour through Islamorada Saturday. The tours begin at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tours will take approximately one hour. Reservations are recommended. Tickets may be purchased on site. Adults are $15 a person, children six and under are free. A staffed tent will provide information, ticket purchase, books, t-shirts, historic photographs and memorabilia for sale. For more information contact Barbara Edgar at (305) 393-0940.
March events at the Islamorada Library
The Islamorada Public Library has several events in March. Islamorada Craft Time is on March 18, 21 and 28. On March 18 staff is making Painted Shells and on March 21 and 28 they’re making book planters.
The library has a new program offering help with preparation for interviewing where librarians will sit down for a mock interview with anyone who comes Tuesdays between 3:00 p.m. and 4 p.m. or makes an appointment. Staff will critique interviewing styles and suggest how to better improve.
Third, every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Story Time at the library. It has themes for each week with stories and crafts about the theme. The themes for March are Dr. Seuss, Johnny Appleseed, St. Patrick's Day, Spring and Pencils.
