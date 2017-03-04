Don’t ignore those pearly whites

February may have been National Pet Dental Health Month as declared by the American Veterinary Medical Association, but honestly, we should always be thinking of our pets’ oral health.
Dental disease doesn’t just affect the mouth but also the heart, kidneys, liver and your pet’s overall well-being. With regular checkups and preventative maintenance, we can make a huge impact on our pets’ quality of life and longevity.
Oral pain is difficult to avoid. You may not notice at first that your pet is chewing only on one side of the mouth. You may think your cat is extra greedy, not chewing the food at all but slinging it to the back of the mouth, or just licking the juice off the wet food. But eventually there are more obvious hints that something is going on.
That breath that you never even noticed when your dog licks your nose is now something to be avoided and discouraged. That happy panting is just too intense in the odor department.
Apart from oral pain with dental disease, we can see cardiac changes from bacteria seeding to the heart valves. These myxomatous changes will cause a leaky valve and severe heart disease down the road. Elevated liver enzymes and renal failure have been associated with severe periodontal disease.
As our pets don’t really volunteer a look inside the mouth, an annual (or semi-annual) exam by your veterinarian is highly recommended. Your veterinarian performs a thorough head-to-toe exam, listening to the heart, palpating the abdomen, looking in the ears and eyes and, yes, checking those teeth and gums.
What the veterinarian is looking for is redness along the gum line, the margin between tooth and gums. Often, there is plaque pushing the gum up on the tooth exposing the root.
What is actually happening is the bacteria on the tooth is destroying the gums, eating it, if you will. If you gently press on the inflamed gums, you may see white pus ooze from beneath the gum line. Now that is something you really don’t want to see. But what can you do to prevent things from even getting this far?
Speak with your veterinarian about preventative maintenance like brushing the teeth, special chews, water additives or even the application of dental wax to slow down the progression of tartar. It is best to start all this at an early age, when your pets learn that dental maintenance is part of the daily routine. Working around the face is often taken as an infringement on personal space, especially in small dogs, so starting young and not giving up is key.
If there is already marked dental disease, your veterinarian will recommend a dental cleaning before starting on any home dental care regimen. The gums are just too sore and you will have no compliance from your family friend.
Your veterinarian will want to be sure that your pet is healthy enough for anesthesia, with blood work, possible chest X-rays if there is a heart murmur and, in some severe cases of dental disease, starting on antibiotics prior to the dental to decrease the potential for seeding bacteria. Your pet is anesthetized for the dental cleaning.
There are some groups that offer anesthesia-free dental cleanings. However, there is no way to determine whether a tooth is lose or has a deep pocket with a rotten root if you cannot probe the gum line and take dental X-rays. You don’t want to have a dental problem six months later because a bad root was missed.
So I hope you understand why your veterinarian is so insistent on good dental care. It affects the entire body and your pet’s complete quality of life. They don’t speak; they make it work even when they don’t feel good at all.
I can’t tell you how many clients call back weeks after the dental to tell me that their pet is playing again. Running around with the ball in the mouth, chewing on rawhide sticks (and other things). Eating the best in more than a year. If that isn’t a testimonial to keeping your pet’s mouth happy, I don’t know what is.
Let every month be dental health month!
Feel free to email questions to drgerry@marathonvet.com or write to her care of the Marathon Veterinary Hospital, 5001 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050.
