Tasting event raised $18K for VNA/Hospice

More than 130 attendees went on a culinary adventure last month at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center during the third-annual Taste Around the World event, which raised over $18,000 for Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Florida Keys.
The event gave guests a rare opportunity to sample and vote on cuisine from eight countries prepared by a variety of talented executive chefs.
Awarded by a slight margin, the Playa Largo Resort & Spa was presented with the “People’s Choice Award” for best restaurant for its Peruvian-themed dish. Along with sampling international dishes, guests enjoyed listening to live music during the tasting, shopping the silent auction and experiencing live entertainment during the Follies show. The event also featured a book signing for “A Local’s Guide to Bloodline: 50 Famous Film Locations in the Florida Keys” by authors David Sloan and Brad Berterlli, with 25 percent of sales being donated to VNA/HFK. Bloodline is a Netflix original series that takes place in the Florida Keys.
“It means so much to the staff and patients at VNA/HFK to have such an outpouring of support,” said VNA/HFK Administrator Kathleen Ryzoc. “We are here for the people in our community 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I want to thank our valued sponsors, the remarkable talent, especially Ivana Richmond, and everyone involved with Taste Around the World for their generosity.”
Comments