Briefs & Clubs

Lip sync contest at the Lion’s Club
The Lion’s Club of Key Largo hosts a lip sync contest Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the club, located at mile marker 100, ocean side, behind Capital Bank. Tickets are $20, and all proceeds benefit the Lion’s Club. Contestants are Luke Allen, Kerry Foote, Anngee Quinones, Silva Gomez, John Rubble, Rebekah Suza, Wendy Diaz, Patrice Messina, Betsy Baste, Averil Kimble and Jennifer Miller.
There will be a 50/50 raffle at the door and trophy prizes. Contact any of the contestants for tickets, or call Chris Sante at (305) 522-6598, or email him at Csante@bellsouth.net.
Islamorada Moose Seafood & Art Show
The Islamorada Moose holds its second-annual Seafood Festival and Art Show, Sunday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will take place on the Old Highway in Islamorada at mile marker 81.5 in partnership with the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District.
The festival will showcase a wide variety of inventive seafood samplings from dozens of Islamorada’s top restaurants, like Bang-Bang shrimp, chowders, fish tacos or bacon wrapped scallops, and those are just starters. The festival also showcases some unique works by Keys artisans, along with live music throughout the venue at various locations within the Morada Cultural District.
There will also be a kid’s zone, Junkanoo and a belly dancing and more.
Libations and craft beers will also be on hand to quench your thirst while strolling along the Old Highway and the Morada Way Arts and Cultural District. The festival is free with seafood sampling prices starting at $4.00 (cash only). Proceeds from this event benefit Moose Charities. For more information to sea food and see art call Dennis Ward at 305.812.6072 and visit us on face book at Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show.
Historical Trolley Tours Saturday
The Matecumbe Historical Trust Presents the “29 Points of Interest” Historical Trolley Tours on the islands of Islamorada on Saturday, March 11 at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Hwy.
The tours begin at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Additional tours will be added to accommodate demand. Tours will take approximately one hour. Reservations are recommended. Tickets may be purchased on site. Adults are $15 a person, children six and under are free. A staffed tent will provide information, ticket purchase, books, t-shirts, historic photographs and memorabilia for sale.
Enjoy an enlightening trolley ride through time. For more information or reservations contact Barbara at (305) 393-0940.
Soup Kitchen needs volunteers
The Homestead Soup Kitchen desperately needs volunteers for cooking, serving and cleaning. No experience is necessary. The kitchen is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with meal preparation beginning shortly after 9 a.m. Serving typically starts at noon and clean-up is usually completed by 1:30 p.m. Volunteer for one day, all three per week, or whenever your schedule allows. Invite a friend or a group to volunteer with you. Call between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on serving days for more information. The address is 105 SW 3rd Avenue, Homestead.
This week at the Elks
Come enjoy the Beatleman tomorrow night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge. This tribute to the Beatles music will have you and everyone else on the dance floor. A turkey dinner with all the sides plus dessert will be served for $15. Proceeds benefit our local scholarship fund. Call (305) 852-1872 for reservations. Monday is line dancing. Tuesday is yoga on the beach. Wednesday is shuffleboard. Thursday is meatloaf dinner, and Friday is the fish fry and karaoke.
The lodge opens weekdays at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at noon. The Lodge is located 92600 Overseas Highway, bay side, Tavernier. Mark your calendar for the March 11 Luau Pig Roast Musician’s Relief Fundraiser, St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17, and March 25, for the Frank and Dean Dinner Show. Everyone is welcome to events. Hope to see you at the lodge.
Lecture to cover ‘Math, Art and the Coral Reef’
The sixth presentation of this season’s “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, will be held on Wednesday, March 15. Guest lecturer Laurie Brooks, a Florida Park Service volunteer, presents “Math, Art, and the Coral Reef,” a mathematician’s view of the coral reef and how an artist illustrates the mathematics of nature.
Brooks, and engaging speaker with a background in education, engineering, and mathematics, will also show examples of how the art of crochet is used to model both reefs and mathematical concepts.
The presentation takes place at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, located at mile marker 102.5, ocean side. There is no cost to enter the park for the lecture series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Contra dancing at the library
There will be free contra dancing at the Key Largo Library on March 11 and April 1 and 15. They begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s community room. Contra dance is a folk dance made up of long lines. It is similar to square dancing and you can come solo – you don’t have to bring a partner to participate.
Contra dancing has mixed origins from English country dance, Scottish, French dance styles in the 17th century, with strong African influence from Appalachia. The Key Largo Library is located in the Publix Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, 101485 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Call (305) 451-2396 for more information.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. Four stages will host local musicians throughout the day. The Junkanoo Band will perform at 1 and 3 p.m. Seventeen area chefs along with the Moose’s own Calvin Dykstra will be preparing creative and delicious seafood dishes. Tastes start at $4. Twenty artists will be showing their newest creations. There will be a Kids Zone. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and ends with the 50/50 drawing at 5 p.m. The event is free of charge, so come and enjoy the day. Proceeds from this event help support Morada Way Arts and Cultural District, The Visiting Nurses and Hospice, Coral Shores Athletic Association, Coral Shores Scholarship Fund and Moose Charities.
Friday March 17, get your green on and join the Moose Lodge for a great St. Patty’s Dinner. It will be served from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for just $14. It’s a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day along with a green beer.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
March Civic Club events
The public is invited. On Sunday March 19, from 2- 4:30 p.m., live music and coffeehouse will be held. On Mondays, the following games are played: At 12 p.m., Mahjongg. At 1 p.m., duplicate bridge. At 5 p.m., pinochle. At 6 p.m., the doors will open for those who are going to play trivia. Around 6:30 p.m., playing of Trivia begins.
On Tuesdays, exercise will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Pinochle will be played at noon. On Tuesday March 28, the monthly Potluck Dinner & Business Meeting begins at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Friendship Social will be hed. On March 22 at 5:30 p.m., the Republican Club meets. On March 1 and 15, Texas Hold’m will be played at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday March 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Sons and Daughters of Italy meet.
Coral Reef Foundation hosting gala
The Coral Restoration Foundation hosts its fifth-annual Gala, Raise the Reef, at Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, on Saturday, April 1. Keynote speaker, Bob Talbot, is an internationally renowned marine photographer, award-winning filmmaker, and dedicated environmentalist. Whether he is consulting for big-budget Hollywood films like the “Life of Pi” or battling whalers in court for Sea Shepherd, Talbot uses an eclectic range of skills to share the beauty of the sea with others and to protect it for future generations.
Silent and live auctions will feature an original oil painting of the organization’s coral nursery by Islamorada marine life artist, BJ Royster, a membership to Morada Bay in the Florida Keys, and a chance to dive the Coral Restoration Foundation Nursery and the Aquarius Reef Base in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary with underwater photographer, Stephen Frink. Proceeds from the event go directly back into reef restoration efforts in South Florida.
For more information on Raise the Reef or to purchase tickets, visit gala.coralrestoration.org. If you have questions regarding the event, email gala@coralrestoration.org or call (305) 453-7030.
This week at the Sailing Club
Sailors and those interested in sailing are welcome to come by the Club on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for TGIF. Bring a dish to share and spend some quality time with your fellow sailors.
The Blackwater Sound Challenge is this weekend Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12, at the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Anyone who would like to enter a boat should call the club at (305) 451-9972 or email our Fleet Captain Sara Kahler at fleetcaptain@upperkeyssailingclub.com for more information.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
Senior Moments to hear about Chair Dancing
The next meeting of the Key Largo Library's Senior Moments group is Monday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m., in the Library's Community room. Guest speaker is Diane Chandler. She will conduct a Chair Dancing (exercise to music) session. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For further information contact Kathy Gong at (305) 394-4006.
New days for cancer support group
The Mariners Hospital and VNA/Hospice of the Florida Keys Cancer Support Group will now meet the first Thursday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m., in the hospital’s main conference room, mile marker 91.5.
The group gives participants the opportunity to share their experiences and receive guidance and support. No reservations are required. For questions about the support group, call (305) 434-1625.
Arts Guild holding judged art show
The Art Guild of the Purple Isle invites the public to their 51st annual Members Judged Art Show open March 11, 12, 16-18 and 23-26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center. Admission is free to the show and the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82.1 oceanside, in Islamorada.
Dedicated this year to long time member Cris Sandifer, visitors will see the unique works of fine art by many Keys artists as well as an exhibit of art by Plantation Key School 4th and 5th grade students. Works include oil, watercolor, acrylics, pencil, pastels, photography and sculpture. Raffle tickets will be available to win one of three paintings by internationally acclaimed artists. Visitors may vote for the “People’s Choice Award” by choosing their favorite entry as they view the show. Look for posters and flyers at local retailers for more information or go to www.agpi.us.
Historical Preservation Society to talk ‘then and now’
The Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys’ March 2017 history program will be a "Then and Now" presentation given by club Vice President Loralea Carrera. She will challenge your knowledge of local history as she compares historic buildings and locales with current photos of the same site.
The program is on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Key Largo Library Community Room at mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza. The public is encouraged to attend. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information call HPSUK president Jerry Wilkinson at (305) 896-6526.
AARP looking for tax volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
Book club to discuss ‘Underground Railroad’
"The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead will be the next book discussed by the reading group in the community room of the Key Largo Library, located at 101485 Overseas Highway, on Tuesday March 21 at 7 p.m.
The book chronicles a young female slave's adventure as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. The Underground Railroad is no metaphor — engineers and conductors operated a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath Southern soil. The author weaves the saga of America, from the brutal transportation of Africans to the unfulfilled promises of the present day.
United Way seeking tax volunteers
United Way of the Florida Keys is looking for volunteers to assist with a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered free to taxpayers with low or moderate incomes. VITA is an IRS program designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. VITA volunteers are trained to ensure low-income families who qualify for the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Dependent Care Credit, or any other relevant credits, receive them appropriately.
The goal of the program is to help families and individuals file their taxes and grow their savings, promoting financial stability in our community. Clients do not pay a fee for these services.Volunteers receive free training on how to prepare a tax return. All volunteers will be IRS certified tax preparers, and will be able to assist taxpayers with simple tax returns.
Contact Loretta Geotis at vita@keysunitedway.org or call (305) 797-1704.
Free tax preparation
United Way of the Florida Keys is offering free tax preparation for families with limited incomes who live in Monroe County. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program is designed to assist qualified taxpayers with completion of their annual tax returns and to ensure that limited income families receive every available benefit. Tax preparers are IRS-certified and prepared to complete simple tax returns. Bring photo ID, Social Security cards, ITINs for all members of your household (no copies), all W2s, 1099s, Social Security Income, Interest Statements, Unemployment, Healthcare documentation, your previous year’s return, if you have it, and any tax documentation.
Call Loretta Geotis at (305) 797-1704 or email: vita@keysunitedway.org for dates and locations near you.
Mini-binge ‘Bloodline’
Each Wednesday through May 24, Keys History & Discovery Center, mile marker 82, will host a weekly “Bloodline” mini-binge, featuring two episodes at 2 p.m. Largely filmed in the Upper Keys, the Netflix series “Bloodline” explores the dark secrets of the Rayburn family.
For those without Netflix or those wanting to view this series on the big screen, join each week to watch seasons one and two. Netflix is expected to release season three in is entirety on May 27, in time for a three-day holiday weekend. Free for Discovery Center members, non-members $5. Reservations are not needed, but come early to ensure a seat in the 35-seat sate-of-the-art theater. For more information, call (305) 922-2237.
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
Keys kids participating in ‘Hanging of the Hands’
St. James Children’s Center is participating in the “Hanging of the Hands.” Tens of thousands of 'hand art" is hung throughout the Capitol Rotunda Sunday, March 26 through Friday, March 31, creating an amazing display of children's art. Hand art is decorated by children and their teachers, and collected at child care centers and schools across the state. The hands hang in the Capitol Rotunda as a reminder to legislators and advocates that we must take care of our most precious commodity — our children.
Starry Night in the Redland
Greater Miami Youth For Christ’s the 12th annual Star-Gazing Party & Silent Auction is on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at 23600 SW 162nd Avenue in the Redland. All proceeds from the event go to sending youth to spring break camp, funding summer trips for teens and elementary children, and a day camp for children and youth throughout the summer at two neighborhood sites.
There will be kids activities, including crafts, face painting, bounce house, horses and hayrides. The entrance fee per person is $3. Hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue chicken and other refreshments will be sold at the event.
A Starry Night in the Redland features several high-powered telescopes that are provided by the Southern Cross Astronomical Society. For more information, or if you would like to become a volunteer, call Eli in the YFC office at (305) 271-2442.
South Dade choir’s Easter concert dates
The South Dade Community Choir presents its Easter Concert “Lead Me to The Cross” and other selections at concerts at three different Homestead area churches. Each concert starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The first concert is at Silver Palm United Methodist Church at 15855 SW 248 Street on Friday, March 24.
The second concert is at Krome Avenue Church, 22755 SW 177 Avenue on Friday, March 31. The third and final concert is at the Homestead Mennonite Church at 30695 SW 162 Avenue on Saturday night, April 2.
The Choir is a nondenominational group composed of voices from a variety of local churches. Visit them on Facebook or at www.southdadecommunitycommunitychoir.com
