Casting off in different directions, but still fishy

I figured it out… it’s Pearl!”
We all looked over at Maggie… this statement came out of the blue and we had no clue as to what she was talking about. But then again, we rarely know what our teens are talking about. We had four adults and three teens seated in a tight circle, eating breakfast at DJ’s Diner, enjoying various favorites – omelets, Belgian waffles and pancakes, teens on one side of the table, adults on the other side.
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“I finally figured out what Mike’s cast reminds me of,” she explained as she frantically searched her phone at the same time.
No one knew where she was going with this proclamation. Sure, Mike’s hand was wrapped in a ginormous cast. Sure, it was funny watching the poor guy eat his egg burrito with one hand. It was even funnier watching him work chopsticks the night before at Num Thai.
She gave us a clue, “It’s been driving me crazy, but the shape of his cast looks like Mr. Krab’s daughter, Pearl!”
I was still confused though the name sounded vaguely familiar. The two other teens immediately agreed with her and laughed. The other adults’ eyes were squinting slightly, as if looking into a bright sun — blinded with memory loss yet seeing something recognizable through the glaring rays.
Maggie was still searching for Pearl’s image on her phone to help refresh our fizzled-out brain cells. “Aha! Here it is! See? His cast looks exactly like Pearl.”
We looked. She was absolutely right. It was an identical match. I wasn’t surprised that one of our kids, born and raised in the Florida Keys, thought Mike’s cast looked like a fish. (Correction – a mammal. Actually Pearl is a cartoon whale and the daughter of Mr. Krab, who is a cartoon crab. This weird fact from the SpongeBob SquarePants show never made a bit of sense to me.)
Logically, kids from the Florida Keys connected to Little Mermaid, Nemo and SpongeBob Square Pants as they grew up and will occasionally compare those cartoons to real life. But, the uncanny resemblance did make me question what the doctor was thinking about while he put the cast on poor Mike. Maybe the doctor had a subconscious fetish for Pearl…?
Mike got this “whale of a cast” on his hand because he lives in the Keys. And, of course it also had something to do with a boat. He was cranking a winch handle, which suddenly slipped from his grip, spinning around at a furious rate from the tension and snapping his finger in the interim. Seriously — OUCH!
Anyone who lives here has seen all types of “Keys” injuries. When my Nicole was only 10-years old, she stepped on a gaff that wasn’t put away properly on the boat. Yep. She had a giant gaff pierced deeply into her foot. Despite her pain, Nicole handled it better than I did — and a LOT better than my hubby, Jack, after I got through lecturing him about leaving sharp objects lying around. (When your little girl has a smelly hook embedded in her foot, you’ll know what I’m talking about.)
I talked to Dr. Mahoney about this article and she robotically listed off a number of injuries. “Hands, fingers and even legs crushed between the boat and a dock, head injuries from boat ladders in rough waters, fish hooks in ears, sailboat lines wrapping around and cutting through fingers, props slicing through any body part...” I had to stop her. It was like having someone casually relay details about a gory movie they watched the night before. I began to feel sorry for the doctors here in the Keys as I listened to her. No wonder they try to lighten things up a bit by forming casts into SpongeBob characters.
Let’s face it, boats are just accidents waiting to happen. But how many boo boos come from the actual ocean? People immediately think shark bites are the big danger in the ocean. NOT TRUE. Sea lice, fire coral and sea urchins are far more common and seriously painful. Once, a bad surge of waves knocked me into a bed of sharp sea urchin needles. Did you know it’s possible to scream through a regulator while scuba diving? I sounded like a muzzled dog after encountering an angry porcupine.
Sea urchins actually have barbs along the length of the needles, which are in the opposite direction than the pointed, sharp end. In other words, the barbs hook into your skin as you pull the needle out. People advised me to “have someone pee on the area” the urchin penetrated because urine dissolves the brittle spines.
Stubbornly — no, FOOLISHLY — I refused this icky-sounding advice and waited until I got home to soak the area in vinegar instead. In retrospect, I should have helped my beer-drinking buddies relieve themselves after all. Since I waited so long, a lot of the 22 remaining barbs (yes, I counted them) were too deeply embedded in my arm to break down in the vinegar. I ended up removing them one by one with an eyebrow plucker and a LOT of tequila. Never do this.
Now, I just laugh when people tell me they are afraid of sharks. Fear the sea urchins, people. Fear the sea urchins.
… And winch handles. I talked to Mike about his massive injury (which resulted in a cut deep enough on the surface of his hand to require stitches, a tendon operation as well as the broken finger) and he said, “I’ll definitely have a professional boat mechanic work on the engine from now on, that’s for sure.” I laughed and wondered how many locals could relate to that statement. Then he went on to say, “But let me be clear... this will not stop me from fishing in the Keys. As a matter of fact, I’m going out this afternoon.”
Obviously it takes a lot more than a measly cast, even if it is the size of a whale, to keep a local away from a day out on the water to fish.
