Student Canes’ production of ‘Phantom’ gets rave reviews

With 2,825 tickets sold for The Phantom of the Opera, Coral Shores drama students took their final bows on Sunday, March 5. The show ran for two weekends, totaling in six shows altogether.
The production of Phantom was a life-changing experience for many budding actors and actresses, as well as for the director, Ms. Zofchak. She said goodbye to 15 seniors on closing night, most of whom she has been working with since they were in elementary school.
For senior Alexis Duran, one of the main stars of the show, students say the final performance was unforgettable. As she exited the stage one last time as main character Christine Daae, she broke down into tears, as did many other cast members.
“I was overcome with a mix of emotions because everything we worked so hard for was over and it was the seniors’ final show and we could feel the closeness everyone gained,” said junior Caitlin Yong.
After closing night, some of the cast and crew weren’t sure what to do with themselves.
“I have no idea what to do with my life anymore,” junior Seamus Dougherty said.
Freshman Daniela Sibadie thoroughly enjoyed watching the production and would have highly recommended seeing it.
“Watching it was life changing because the characters expressed their feelings vibrantly,” Sibadie said. “I was astonished by how impressive the actors were.”
Ms. Zofchak said she took a poll on the stage the final day about how many people were in the audience were unaffiliated with Coral Shores or its students. She said she was blown away that about than half of the audience members raised their hands.
Tickets were $5 in advance or $10 at the door.
