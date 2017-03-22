Relive the life of Keys wreckers

Want to go back in time and feel like what it was like to be an 1800s salvor of boats wrecked off the Keys? Show up at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West.
The bar’s Wrecker’s Cup Race Series continues March 26. It’s a just-for-fun race to Sand Key and back.
During the days of the wreckers, the first one to reach a wreck site had the responsibility to save the passengers and crew but also won the right to salvage the cargo. Some historians have written that it was not unusual for 20 or 30 boats to race to a wreck.
Race day, vessels compete in different classes: Classic, schooner, multihull, monohull over 40 feet, monohull 30 to 39 feet and monohull under 29 feet. Awards will be given for first, second and third place in each division. Cost to enter is $30 per boat.
The captains meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 25 at the Schooner Wharf, 202 William St. There will be complimentary rum punch and hors d’oeuvres. To find out more, go to www.schoonerwharf.com or call (305) 292-3302.
