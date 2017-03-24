Grocery stores and relationships can be slippery on Spring Breaks

Spring Break used to mean a time to escape and relax. But since I’ve moved to the Keys, Spring Break has taken on a new meaning. It has morphed from relaxation to defensive driving – especially in the grocery stores.
Normally, grocery shoppers don't move in teams. They fly solo. They have a list either scribbled out on a piece of scratch paper or itemized strategically in their head. They navigate through the aisles like a highly-trained sniper, grabbing each item efficiently and without hesitation and calculating the next stop before the captured item has even been thrown into the confines of the brig, er, I mean cart.
However, during Spring Break, the grocery stores in the Keys are inundated with groups of friends and families forming their own squadrons directly in the middle of the aisles, negotiating their next move cautiously, like a new troop dropped in the middle of a foreign jungle. Every meal for every different personality for the entire week has to be hashed out and analyzed so they don't accidentally screw up and step on a hidden snare.
Last week, my cart was inadvertently trapped in the aisle by the pancake mixes. A crowd of college students were huddled together, completely unaware they were interfering with the regimented march the rest of us "experienced soldiers" normally partake in while shopping. A gorgeous girl with perfect teeth seemed to be in charge of the visiting soldiers.
“We should skip pancakes and just have bagels and eggs every morning,” she snapped out decisively like an admiral to her corps.
“What about some cereal? It’s an easy breakfast for everyone," the tallest guy in the group suggested.
“If we are eating cereal, we’ll need bananas. I like bananas in my cereal,” said another young man, who wore his NY baseball hat backward on his head.
“Susie likes blueberries. We should pick up some blueberries for her,” said a thin girl with brand new shorts and sandals.
“Hey, if Susie’s too weak to make it to the store after the party last night, she is stuck with bananas,” said the tall guy.
"Don’t be an idiot. We’re getting her blueberries,” said the perfect teeth leader. “Now what kind of cereal do we all like?”
This was the point where I knew it was fruitless to continue waiting for a space to open up for my cart to fit through. I had two choices… either pop open a beer and continue listening to their conversation or back up and forget shopping on that aisle altogether.
I popped a beer and reminisced about how I did the exact same thing a week earlier when I blocked a grocery aisle with my family in Colorado on our Spring Break.
Like a lot of the families from the Keys, we try to take a "break" from the onslaught of incoming Spring Breakers during the month. So we fly to the snowy mountains to fine-tune our winter sporting skills, i.e. skiing, tubing, snowboarding, drinking Peppermint Schnapps, etc.
However, instead of falling on the mountain slopes, or off a bar stool by a fireplace, I began slipping in the parking lot of a grocery store. I was wearing some cheap boots that did not have any tread. I had been slipping and sliding past the cars when my husband, Jack, grabbed me to steady me.
“You look like a drunk penguin,” he said, a little too cocky in my opinion. But I was grateful for the hand.
“Thanks. I need to throw these boots out. They are worthless,” I said.
Just then we both hit an icy patch.
“Whoooaaa!” Jack said as his feet slipped. All he needed was a green beer and a hat with a clover in it and he would have looked exactly like a giant leprechaun dancing a spontaneous Irish jig.
This is where the story gets blurry. He said he was trying to grab for me again, to help me. I say he shoved me away to take care of himself. Needless to say, he stayed up and I fell down — hard.
I was really shocked by the icy shove, because in the Keys — specifically, in the water or on a boat in the Keys — Jack has rescued me many times over the years. He’s been sort of a secret bodyguard for me.
For example, one time we were instructing a bunch of new divers and working together to get them back on the boat after the weather had turned on us and the waves had suddenly kicked up to a dangerous level. We worked well together... I’d keep them safe and away from the boat while he held onto the ladder of the boat and yell for one diver at a time to swim to him when the boat would come down from a tall wave. I'd help push the diver toward him and then he would heave them up on the boat with the help of a divemaster onboard.
When we got all of the divers safely onboard, it was my turn.
“Now!” he yelled, and I swam right to the ladder and grabbed onto the bottom ring like all of the divers had before. The two of us had this timing down to the millisecond.
Suddenly, I felt myself get lifted out of the water as an unpredictable surge hit the boat. Jack knew I’d be crushed when the boat crashed back down off the wave and he instantly grabbed me and pulled me off the ladder and safely out of danger.
Yep. He’s my bodyguard... in the water. On the ice… not so much. I now understand that outside of the Keys, it is every man and woman for themselves.
To be fair, he denies my version of the story. But I have the butt bruise for evidence. Either our relationship has gotten as rocky as those waves or we are both deathly afraid of hip operations. Whichever, I was the sacrificial lamb in Colorado.
So, the moral of the story? Jack and I have a better relationship in the Keys than we do in the mountains. Also, for everyone's sake, it's best to stay away from grocery stores in any climate over Spring Break. Instead, help the locals and eat out. Ultimately you'll be saving more money by avoiding hip operations and divorce attorneys.
Jana Vandelaar has worked as a freelance writer in the Keys with a loving family, fun friends and smelly pups for more than 20 years. Check out her website at www.janavandelaar.com for more books available online or ‘Like’ her Facebook page at JanabananaINK for daily smiles about life as she sees and lives it. If you enjoy her articles, Jana has a book titled, “ONLY IN THE KEYS, Snort-Laughing Stories About Life In The Florida Keys.” This is a fun book full of Jana’s most popular articles written for The Reporter since 2008. It’s available at Randy’s Florida Keys Gifts, MM 102.4 or at Hooked On Books, MM 81.9.
