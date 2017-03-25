When the going gets wild: See some of the best wildlife photos

Nature at its best was caught through the lenses of the six people named first-place winners in the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex’s second annual photography contest.
The contest was free to enter for any amateur photographer in Landscape, Birds, and Other Nature/Wildlife categories in adult and children divisions. The shots had to be taken within the boundaries of the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges during the past 18 months.
The contest was part of the annual Outdoor Fest, a week filled with family-friendly, mostly free outdoor adventures and hands-on activities on the four Keys’ refuges lands. The Outdoor Fest started March 11 with an outdoors fair at the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Key Largo and ended March 18 with a similar fair in the Lower Keys at the Big Pine Community Park.
All photo entries are on display through May at the National Key Deer Refuge visitor center in the Winn-Dixie plan on Big Pine.
For information about next year’s photo contest and the Outdoor Fest, contact Kristie Killam at (305) 304-9625 or send an email to Nancy or Jan at flkeysoutdoorfest@gmail.com.
Comments