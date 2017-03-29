Native Plant Day is Saturday

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park will sponsor Native Plant Day as an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 1.
Nursery volunteers from Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock will have information booths where visitors can learn the importance of native plants, how to propagate and care for native plants, and how to plant butterfly gardens. Native plants, raised by the nursery volunteers, will be given away for planting at Keys’ residences. By giving residents native plants, this event aims to increase awareness regarding the importance of growing natives in the delicate environment of Key Largo and the Florida Keys.
This year, the event will feature native plants for attracting butterflies. In addition to the park booths, other booth exhibits will include the Florida Native Plant Society, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Audubon Science Center, Save-A-Turtle, Reef Environmental Education Foundation, The Turtle Hospital, and the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail. Activities for children will be available, including a special nature walk for children accompanied by an adult at 10:30 a.m.
Florida Park Service Nursery Crew Volunteer Susan Kolterman will address participants at 9:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center and Aquarium auditorium. Ms. Kolterman is well-known for her knowledge of butterflies and the native Keys plants that they prefer, and will be discussing “Restoring Paradise for Butterflies and Birds in Your Backyard.” Keys residents who attend the talk will be given one butterfly plant per household.
There will be two 45-minute-long nature walks through the tropical hardwood hammock at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., as well as two butterfly garden tours at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. These are limited to 15 participants each, on a first-come, first-served, basis.
For more information or for accessibility needs, call Elena Muratori at (305) 451-1202, or visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
