History abounds at Robbie’s Marina

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:37 SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket

2:43 Operation Git-Meow

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington