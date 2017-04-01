Cowabunga!

The Cow Key Channel Bridge, stretching just 300 feet between Key West and neighboring Stock Island, is among the shortest of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s 42 bridges.
It’s also the site of a wacky Zero K race set for April 2 for people who want to compete in an “athletic” challenge without breaking a sweat.
Hundreds of entrants typically take part in the annual race, including many wearing cow or bull costumes inspired by the name of the bridge. Participants are encouraged to move at their own pace and clock their own times as they travel the span which should take only a few minutes to cross.
Separate heats are staged for competitors with pets, relay teams and people vying to post the slowest possible time. In the 2016 race, Key West’s Blake Steinke blazed across the 300-foot course ahead of all rivals, earning a Golden Calf award.
“A lot of people say we’re milking it with the Cow Key Channel Bridge Run, but it’s ‘udderly’ awesome,” says race co-producer David Sloan.
Entrants gather beginning at 10 a.m. in the “costumed cow corral” at the entrance to Key West for final registration, race packet pickup and costume judging. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., followed at noon by the ringing of cowbells to start the race.
Participants race on the Overseas Heritage Trail beside the bridge so vehicular traffic is not disrupted. There is a water station at the halfway point.
A post-race party is planned at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road. Attractions include live music, food trucks, libations and awards presentations in multiple categories.
Entry is $10 per person and includes a souvenir race bib. A portion of proceeds is donated to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm. For more, go to cowkeybridgerun.com.
Comments