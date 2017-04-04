Golf tournament benefits Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys

Reward yourself after filing your taxes by attending the seventeenth-annual Snappers “Liars and Cheaters Golf Tournament” to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys. It will be held on Friday, April 21 at the Redland Golf and Country Club in Homestead.
The Best Ball Scramble starts at noon and includes golf, golf cart, lunch at 11a.m., and adult beverages. A barbecue buffet and party at Snappers’ Turtle Club, mile marker 94.5, Key Largo, follows play.
Prizes will be awarded for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Top men's and women's teams.
Entry fee is $100 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Construction Fund. In other words, those proceeds will stay in the Upper Keys for use in building houses for Upper Keys residents. HHUK has a goal to “Build 50” houses for qualified, low- to moderate-income families; 31 have been built so far.
For more information or to register, call (305) 453-0050 or visit www.habitatupperkeys.org.
