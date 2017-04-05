Coral Shores team cheers way to top honor

Competing against nearly 60 teams, the Coral Shores High competition cheerleading team won a first-place crown at the Contest of Champions, a national competition held March 4 near Orlando.
The Upper Keys team performed a perfect routine to score first place overall in their high-school category. The Hurricanes’ routine consisted of stunt and jump sequences, dances, and a cheer for school spirit.
Daily practices were held almost daily since January to prepare for the national event held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney World.
Team members also put in time to raise funds for all travel costs. Cheerleaders washed cars, held bake sales and put together a community yard sale.
Following the competition, the team spent the day at Magic Kingdom to celebrate their Contest of Champions victory.
