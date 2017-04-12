Trikes for Tykes race is Saturday

Time to saddle up for this year’s Trikes for Tykes races. The event, on Saturday April 15, involves adult teams of four navigating through a series of races riding on tricycles. The races include a drag, a slalom, an obstacle, a long-distance and a team-relay race.
Hosted by the Marriott Key Largo, and presented by the Kiwanis Club of the Upper Keys, the races begin at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Key Club scholarship fund for graduates at Coral Shores High School and Island Christian School. The registration fee is $100 for a team of four, and registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Trophies are awarded for first, second, and third place based on the total combined times for all five races.
An additional trophy will be presented to the team with the best decorated tricycles. Teams wanting to participate in the decoration competition should arrive by noon to adorn their trikes. Tricycles are provided by the Kiwanis Club.
Each team receives a team-photo certificate, and each participant receives two free-drink tickets. Food and additional beverages will be available for purchase. To pre-register, contact Tim Bricker at (305) 852-4844, or at TBric52@aol.com.
