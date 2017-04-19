Dagny Johnson crew named top volunteer team

The winner of the 2016 Volunteer Team of the Year is the Native Plant Nursery Crew at Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park. The 27 crew members worked about 3,800 hours during the 2016 calendar year, completing a variety of projects.
“We are very appreciative of the work these dedicated volunteers have done over the years and are proud they have received this well-deserved recognition,” said park Manager Paul Rice.
Volunteers collect seeds on park lands, plant and maintain seedlings in the park nursery, design and maintain landscaping projects and more in the Key Largo State Parks. In 2016, volunteers constructed a butterfly garden at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, complete with an arbor, benches, and garden sculptures.
The nursery crew also plans and hosts an annual Native Plant Day event, where attendees learn about the importance of growing native plants and Keys residents are given plants for their home landscapes. Additionally, the volunteers staff information booths and provide advice on native plants at local events throughout the year.
To plan a visit to a Florida State Park, make a camping reservation, or to learn about park programs or volunteering, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
Comments