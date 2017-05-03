Author to discuss ‘Storm of the Century’

Keys History & Discovery Center presents “Making the Story of Storm of the Century,” on Wednesday, May 10 at the center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.
Hear what it is like to endure and survive 200 mph winds and a storm surge of more than 20 feet. Award-winning author and National Geographic News contributing editor Willie Drye interviewed Bernard Russell as well as others who were in the thick of the fierce Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 and lived to tell about it. He also dug deeply into the files of the National Archives to uncover the sworn testimony of other storm survivors. Their stories became part of his classic book, “Storm of the Century: The Labor Day Hurricane of 1935,” now out of print.
Drye is expected to discuss his conversations with Russell as well as others. Drye will raffle off a signed copy of the first edition of “Storm of the Century,” as well as a signed copy of his latest award-winning book, “For Sale-American Paradise: How Our Nation Was Sold An Impossible Dream In Florida.”
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at (305) 922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, MM 82, located at the Islander Resort, a Guy Harvey Outpost. The Center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free.
Call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com for more information.
