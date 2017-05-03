Six Keys chefs and great food

It’s about Keys food and drink at the ReMARCable Surf & Turf MARC Fundraiser, a culinary feast featuring six Key West chefs supporting the Monroe Association of ReMARCable Citizens, which works to help developmentally challenged Keys residents in life and work.
The event is set for May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at two Key West venues. It starts at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with appetizers provided by the Margaritaville Resort & Marina and a cash bar. At 7 p.m., participants take a short walk, about three-quarters of a block, to 603 and 605 Free School Lane, two villas. Surf and turf will be served with complimentary wines.
Each chef will present either a seafood or meat offering showing their different culinary styles of culinary talents. They’re from Little Palm Island, the Ocean Key’s Hot Tin Roof, Mangoes, the Blue Macaw, Santiago’s Bodega and 2 Cents.
Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple and can be purchased at the Key West Theater website, www.thekeywest theater.com, or call (305) 985-0433.
