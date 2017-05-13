Moms by the numbers

Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day observances in Grafton, W. Va., and Philadelphia, Pa., on May 10, 1908.
As the annual celebration became popular around the country, Jarvis became the driving force behind Mother’s Day and asked members of Congress to set aside a day to honor mothers. She succeeded in 1914, when Congress designated the second Sunday in May — that’s this Sunday — as Mother’s Day.
So, just how surrounded are we by moms? Very, as everyone knows. But here’s a breakdown of the numbers and related data, courtesy the U.S. Census Bureau, Social Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as you prepare to cook mom breakfast in bed and give her her special day.
▪ 43.5 million: The number of mothers between the ages of 15 and 50 in 2014. These mothers gave birth to 95.8 million children.
▪ 3.9 million: The number of women between the ages of 15 and 50 in 2015 who had given birth in the past 12 months.
▪ 35.7 percent: The percentage of unmarried women ages 15 to 50 in 2015 who had a birth in the past 12 months. About 64.3 percent of women ages 15 to 50 who had a birth in the past 12 months were married.
▪ 62.5: The number of births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2015, down 1 percent from 2014.
▪ 22.3 percent: The percentage of women ages 15 to 50 in 2014 who had given birth to two children. About 42.4 percent had no children, 17 percent had one, 11.7 percent had three, and about 6.8 percent had four or more.
▪ 3.98 million: The number of registered births in 2015, down less than 1 percent from 2014. Of this number, 229,715 were to teens ages 15 to 19.
▪ 62.4 percent: The percentage of women ages 16 to 50 in the labor force in 2015 who had a birth in the past 12 months.
▪ 31.8 percent: The percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher who had given birth in the past 12 months.
▪ 86.8 percent: The percentage of women ages 15 to 50 with at least a high school diploma or equivalent who gave birth in the past year.
▪ 63: The number of births in the past year per 1,000 women ages 15 to 50 with a graduate or professional degree. The number was 53 per 1,000 for women whose highest level of education was a bachelor’s degree.
▪ Noah and Emma: The most popular baby names for boys and girls, respectively, in 2015.
▪ 13,419: The number of florists nationwide in 2015. Since 2005, the number of florist establishments decreased from 21,135 to 13,419, a decline of 36.5 percent. The number of employees in floral shops also declined from 101,861 to 60,076 employees in 2015, a decline of 41 percent.
▪ 14,162: The number of employees of greeting-card publishers in 2015.
▪ 16,345: The number of cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores nationwide in 2015. Perfume is a popular gift given on Mother’s Day.
▪ 22,160: The number of jewelry stores in the United States in 2015—the place to purchase necklaces, earrings and other timeless pieces for mom.
▪ 5 million: The number of stay-at-home moms in married-couple family groups in 2016.
▪ 888,357: The number of people employed at one of the 74,589, child day care services across the country in 2015. In addition, there were 670,887 child day care services without paid employees in 2014. Many mothers turn to these centers to help juggle motherhood and careers.
▪ 9.8 million: The number of single mothers living with children younger than age 18 in 2016, up from 7.7 million in 1985.
▪ 421,861: The number of women ages 15 to 50 living with a cohabiting partner in 2015 who had given birth in the past 12 months.
