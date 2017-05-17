Quick shrimp dish is an Italian favorite

Large shrimp smothered in garlic and wine is an Italian classic.
To Italians, scampi is a small lobster called a prawn. However, in America, scampi became a term for the sauce that goes with this shrimp dish. For this quick shrimp scampi, I teamed red vermouth, garlic and parsley with the shrimp.
American wild shrimp are juicy and plump, especially Key West pinks. Use these if they are available. Basil and olive oil tossed with linguine makes a quick side dish. What you need (the staples are garlic, olive oil, hot pepper sauce, salt and black peppercorns):
▪ Two teaspoons olive oil.
▪ Three garlic cloves, crushed.
▪ Three-quarters of a cup red vermouth.
▪ Three-quarters of a pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined.
▪ Half a cup fresh parsley, chopped.
▪ Several drops hot pepper sauce.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add garlic and red vermouth. Cook one minute. Add shrimp and parsley. Cook two to three minutes until shrimp are pink. Add hot pepper sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
Yields two servings. Per serving: 204 calories (24 percent from fat), 5.5 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 34.9 g protein, 3.2 g carbohydrates, 0.7 g fiber, 222 mg sodium.
Basil linguine
▪ Quarter pound fresh linguine.
▪ Two teaspoons olive oil.
▪ Half a cup fresh basil.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Bring a large saucepan with three to four quarts water to a boil. Add linguine and boil two to three minutes (eight to nine minutes for dried). Remove two tablespoons cooking water and reserve. Drain linguine and place back in saucepan with reserved water and olive oil. Toss well. Add the basil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss and serve.
Yields two servings. Per serving: 253 calories (19 percent from fat), 5.4 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.6 g protein, 42.8 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 3 mg sodium.
