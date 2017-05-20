Newest stamps have a different feel

Attention spors fans: The U.S. Postal Service is releasing stamps with the look — and feel — of actual balls used in eight popular sports.
The Have a Ball! Forever stamps depict balls used in baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
A special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel of a baseball’s stitching, a golf ball’s dimples, a tennis ball’s seams, a soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels, and the different raised patterns of a football, basketball and kickball.
The first-day-of-issuance ceremony is June 17 at the 117th U.S. Open golf championship in Hartford, Wis.
The Forever stamps (equal in value to the current first-class one-ounce stamp) will be issued in panes of 16 that include two stamps of each design. While most traditional stamps are square or rectangular, these stamps will be round. Customers can pre-order the stamps at usps.com/shop for delivery after the June 14 nationwide release.
Stamp artist Daniel Nyari of Long Island City, N.Y, and stamp designer Mike Ryan of Charlottesville, Va., worked with art director Greg Breeding of Charlottesville to create the stamp images.
