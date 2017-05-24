How to build a better BLT — add lobster

Don’t be mistaken: A BLT with its symphony of crunchy, savory, salty and juicy is high art.
The blueprint is baked into the name, a triumvirate of bacon, lettuce and tomato that yields an unassailable classic, if done correctly. The key, though, is not skimping on the qualin unassailable classic, if done correctly. The key, though, is not skimping on the quality of ingredients — a sandwich this simple is a delicate balance, and using any ol’ bacon, lettuce or tomato will taste of mediocrity and wasted potential.
Food culture these days may fool you into believing that bacon is the star here — our country is breathless for bacon-wrapped anything — but don’t be bamboozled. Tomatoes, those flavor-packed ephemeral globes of sweetness and acidity, are the true highlight of a BLT. Juicy, meaty, piquant tomatoes are proof that God loves us. Unfortunately, we can’t have perfect tomatoes year-round, so seek out the best you can.
OK, fine, I lied: Bacon is the Thelma to tomato’s Louise, or Fred Astaire to Ginger Rogers. In tandem, bacon and tomato dance a life-affirming pas de deux of savory/sweet, salty/juicy, crispy/tender. To cut corners here would be to dash all your efforts in finding the best tomato — don’t give up now.
Avoid, if possible, store-brand packs of bacon, which often taste briny without much else going for them. They’re fine in a pinch, but compared with less-processed versions, are only salty, rather than a complex balance of salty, smoky and porky.
Opt for thick cut, dry-cured bacon — thicker bacon adds substantial bite to this sandwich, while the dry-cure method imparts deeper flavors compared with liquid-injected varieties. Also consider wood-smoked bacon, which contributes a complementary smokiness.
Whether you like toothsome, chewy strips or something more shatteringly crisp is up to you. Trust your heart.
Though sandwiched between B and T, lettuce brings a game of its own. Fresh romaine or iceberg varieties are clutch here, slightly sweet in their own way but, more important, a textural go-between for bacon and tomato. Perfectly serviceable in leaf form, the lettuce when shredded does double duty, offering up crunch and texture while also creating a layer of nooks and crannies to catch errant juices dripping from the tomato.
Of course, all three components need a home. A pliable bread like Pullman’s or something equally soft-yet-structured is a good bet. Just be sure it’s slightly toasted and shellacked with a creamy mayonnaise. Once you’ve indulged in the classic, go for a twist, like the lobster version here.
Either way, admire your masterpiece for but a second. Now comes the moment, to paraphrase William Faulkner, to kill your darling. So presenting: Lobster BLTs:
Prep time: 20 minutes. Makes two sandwiches. From “Soup Nights” (Rizzoli, $35) by Betty Rosbottom. What you need:
▪ Half a cup good-quality (not reduced-fat) mayonnaise.
▪ One teaspoon grated lemon zest.
▪ Two teaspoons lemon juice.
▪ One teaspoon chopped tarragon.
▪ Four slices good quality sourdough bread, lightly toasted.
▪ Six ounces lobster meat, cut into half-inch pieces, see note.
▪ One green onion, white and light green parts, chopped.
▪ Two leaves Boston or green leaf lettuce.
▪ Two bacon slices, fried until crisp, drained, crumbled coarsely.
▪ One to two medium tomatoes, sliced.
▪ Kosher salt.
▪ Freshly ground black pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, and tarragon. Use three to four teaspoons of this mixture to spread thinly on one side of each of the four toasted bread slices. Add the lobster and green onion to the remaining mayonnaise; mix well.
Place a lettuce leaf on each of two bread slices. Mound half of the lobster salad atop each leaf; sprinkle with the bacon. Top each sandwich with two to three tomato slices; salt and pepper them well. Cover sandwiches with remaining bread slices, mayo sides down. Halve sandwiches and serve.
Note: One pound of lobster will yield three to four ounces cooked meat. Some fish markets and grocery stores sell cooked lobster meat. If you purchase frozen cooked lobster, defrost in the refrigerator overnight, and pat it dry with paper towels.
