Think you know how to build a boat?

Supplies are limited but the creativity is endless May 28 for the 26th annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta in Key West.
Staged at the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St. at the Historic Seaport, the regatta has very specific rules for how participants build their vessels.
Each six-member team must build a boat seaworthy enough to stay afloat on race course in the Key West Bight in front of the Schooner Wharf. The catch: The boats are made of plywood, fasteners, duct tape and 2-by-4s. Here are your supplies:
One sheet of 4 feet by 8 feet by a quarter-inch plywood.
▪ Two 2-by-4s 8 feet long.
▪ One pound of fasteners.
▪ One roll of 2-inch-by-60-yard duct tape.
▪ No caulking or adhesives but epoxy paint is permitted.
▪ Painting of boats is optional.
▪ Oars/paddles must be made out of these materials.
There are two categories: Kayak/canoe design and open design. Competitors will win prizes in each design group for fastest (first and second place), most creative (first and second place), design (first and second place), best paint job, best costumed, sportsmanship and sinker (those that, well, sink).
The $20 entry fee benefits the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 Veteran’s Relief Fund for Monroe County.
Vessel registration starts at 11 a.m. Vessel inspection is at 12:15 p.m., the course demonstration is at 1:15 and then the first heat follows. Entry forms are available at www.schoonerwharf.com
