It’s historic: 3 Keys properties earn preservation awards

In the Florida Keys, our history is all around us.
We’ve been spongers, bootleggers, pineapple plantation owners, treasure salvors, pioneers who made lives down here when the elements made it hard to do so. And many of our buildings represent that history.
On May 19 in St. Petersburg, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation honored some of that history by awarding three Keys locations its 2017 Preservation Awards. That’s three out of just 19 given to historic sites statewide (in addition, four people were given awards).
The mission of the nonprofit Florida Trust for Historic Preservation is to promote the preservation of the architectural, historical and archaeological heritage of Florida through advocacy, education and historic property stewardship. It advocates for legislation and funding in support of historic preservation.
Awarded for outstanding achievement in restoration and rehabilitation were the George Adderley House deep inside Crane Point Hammock at mile marker 50 bayside in Marathon. It’s considered the oldest house outside Key West, built in 1904 by Adderley, who had moved to these islands from the Bahamas.
Awarded for meritorious achievement in organizational achievement was the Key West Womans Club-Hellings House Museum on Duval Street in Key West. It was built in 1892. The museum inside was recently renovated.
Earning an honorable mention in restoration and rehabilitation was the Keys Energy Services’ Service Building at 1001 James St. Its renovation returned the mid-century modern aesthetic of the building to its 1950s appearance and details. The project blends the renovated historic facade with a modernized interior.
Nominations for the preservation awards were made by the public with award recipients selected by a seven-member jury.
Other winners statewide include the Hotel Ponce De Leon in St. Augustine, the Tampa federal courthouse and the Cap San Blas Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters in the Panhandle.
