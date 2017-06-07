Key West Pride back another year

Pageants, a cocktail competition and a parade featuring a segment of a 1.25-mile-long rainbow flag are among the attractions for visitors to Key West Pride 2017. The annual festivities, set for June 7 to 11, celebrate diversity and equality in the Southernmost City.
The schedule features pool parties, nightly drag shows and aquatic adventures including snorkeling, kayaking and sunset sails. Other activities also include curator-led tours of an exhibit chronicling playwright Tennessee Williams’ decades on the island, a pride-themed street fair on Duval Street, a trolley tour documenting the LGBT community’s impact on Key West history and culture, a burlesque show with an LGBT flair and a brunch served with a drag show on the side.
Scheduled highlights include the 2017 Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic. The contest features regional winners from LGBT bars in 17 North American cities competing to create an original Key West cocktail that reflects the island’s creativity and spirit.
Key West Pride’s final event is a parade June 11 parade featuring a 100-foot section of Key West’s famed 1.25-mile-long sea-to-sea rainbow flag, created in 2003 by the late Gilbert Baker. The parade is slated to begin at 5 p.m. and proceed up Duval Street from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.
For specific schedules, go to keywestpride.org or gaykeywestfl.com.
Comments