Mushrooms: The joy of fungus

Fungus is gross. It can’t help it. But no fungus is more fun than mushrooms, those powerfully flavored, spore-producing bites of goodness.
With a huge selection of edible varieties, each with its own texture and nuance, mushrooms in general provide a delightful undertone of earthiness to every dish they enrich. They’re great in salads, perfect on pizzas and even better in omelets.
Ever have woodland mushroom quesadillas? Delicious. Here, you mix three kinds of mushrooms — button (the ordinary white mushrooms), large portobello caps and sliced shiitakes — and saute them together with shallots and garlic.
Before you place the mixture between two flour tortillas and cover it with cheese, you have the option of mixing in some marinara or adobo sauce. I used marinara, and I’d recommend doing the same even more than I recommend making the walnuts in red wine for the soup. Without the sauce, the mushrooms are nice. But the sauce makes them queen of quesadillas.
Next up was a dish that sounds complicated, but isn’t. Orecchiette pasta with shiitake mushrooms and sugar snap peas makes its own sauce out of the liquid that is exuded from the mushrooms as they cook, and then, when it is served, the sauce collects in tiny puddles in the orecchiette (the word means “little ears”).
Minced red onion provides a moderate amount of bite, which is countered by the sweet saltiness of grated Parmesan cheese, and notes of freshness from sugar snap peas help to brighten the earthy mushrooms.
It’s a fine dish to serve at a party, and if you make it for dinner be sure to make enough for leftovers the next day. It’s a pasta salad, so it is especially good when you serve it the second day at room temperature.
So, on to the cooking. First, the mushrooom quesadillas (yields eight servings). What you need:
▪ Three tablespoons olive oil.
▪ Quarter cup chopped shallots.
▪ Three cloves garlic, minced.
▪ Three-quarters of a pound button mushrooms, thinly sliced.
▪ Two large portobello mushroom caps, chopped.
▪ One cup stemmed and chopped shiitake mushrooms.
▪ Half a teaspoon salt.
▪ Half a teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
▪ Three-quarters of a cup marinara or adobo sauce, optional.
▪ 16 (8-inch) flour tortillas.
▪ 1.5 cups grated Monterey Jack cheese.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with vegetable spray.
Place the olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and garlic, and saute for one1 minute, stirring often. Add the mushrooms, salt and pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms are tender but not mushy, about five minutes. Stir in marinara or adobo sauce, if desired.
Spread half a cup of the mushroom mixture over one flour tortilla, leaving a half-inch border with no filling at the edge of the tortilla. Sprinkle with three tablespoons of the cheese. Top with a tortilla. Repeat to make eight tortillas.
Place the filled tortillas on the prepared baking sheet; do not allow the sides to touch. Gently press the tortillas down to make the filling a uniform thickness. Bake about five minutes, or until the cheese has just melted. Remove with a wide spatula. Cut into wedges, like pizza, and serve immediately.
Per serving: 464 calories; 19 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 15 g protein; 59 g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 1,366 mg sodium; 281 mg calcium. Adapted from a recipe from “The Whole Foods Market Cookbook” by Steve Petusevsky and others.
The next course
And now, the orecchiette pasta with shiitake mushrooms and sugar snap peas (yields four servings). What you need:
▪ Twelve ounces orecchiette pasta.
▪ One tablespoon olive oil.
▪ One cup minced red onion.
▪ One cup stemmed and sliced shiitake mushrooms.
▪ One large portobello cap, diced.
▪ One cup sugar snap or snow peas, strings removed.
▪ Half a cup minced scallions.
▪ Half a cup grated Parmesan cheese.
▪ Salt and pepper.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook eight to nine minutes until it is al dente. Drain the pasta, reserving half a cup of the cooking liquid. Place the cooked pasta in a bowl large enough for easy mixing.
Heat the olive oil in a 10- or 12-inch nonstick saute pan over medium heat. Add the onion and saute for one minute; add the shiitake and portobello mushrooms and saute for four to five minutes. Add the sugar snap peas and saute two more minutes.
Add the sauteed vegetables to the bowl with the cooked pasta. Toss well, adding a tablespoon or so of the reserved pasta water, if needed, for moisture. Add the scallions, Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper, and toss lightly to blend.
Per serving: 419 calories; 8 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 17 g protein; 69 g carbohydrate; 5 g sugar; 6 g fiber; 201 mg sodium; 151 mg calcium. Adapted from a recipe from “The Whole Foods Market Cookbook,” by Steve Petusevsky and others.
