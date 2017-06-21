Festival celebrates Key West’s Africana roots

Visitors can discover the Africana cultural heritage of America’s Southernmost City during a festival and celebration Thursday through Sunday.
Hollywood actor Malik Yoba of the ABC drama “Designated Survivor” is the scheduled keynote speaker at the 2017 Key West Africana Festival. The festival features national speakers on black thought, wellness workshops and explorations of Key West’s African and Cuban influences.
“We believe Key West offers African-Americans and people of the Diaspora a bona fide jewel in cultural tourism and the perfect locale to celebrate black thought and discuss the ideas that both shape and challenge us,” said festival founder Christopher Norwood.
Activities begin Thursday evening with a reception at the Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St., featuring a jazz performance by the Hal Howland Trio. Most subsequent presentations are headquartered at the San Carlos Institute, a Cuban heritage center at 516 Duval St., and the La Concha Hotel & Spa, the host property at 430 Duval St.
Friday’s opening session commemorates Juneteenth, observed in 43 states and honoring June 19, 1865, the day slavery legally ended in the United States. Speakers include author and educator Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs and MSNBC contributor Dr. James Peterson, who also spearheads a Saturday program on hip hop and underground culture.
Later Friday the spotlight shines on the Key West African Cemetery at Higgs Beach, believed to be the United States’ only African refugee cemetery. Presenters Corey Malcom, director of archaeology at the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, and Miami-based artist Gene Tinnie are to lead a cemetery tour.
Historians believe the graves hold Africans who died in 1860 after being freed by the U.S. Navy from three American-owned slave ships captured near Cuba. More than 1,400 rescued Africans were brought to Key West for care, but nearly 300 died after the forced ocean crossing.
Friday night, those attending can learn about the shipwrecked Henrietta Marie at the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, 200 Greene St., and view rare Henrietta Marie artifacts. The vessel sank 35 miles west of Key West in 1700 after unloading 190 enslaved Africans in Jamaica.
Saturday’s events are free to attend for Key West events (although registration is required).
Saturday’s keynote address by Yoba is open to the public at 7 p.m. at the San Carlos. Yoba’s career credits include portraying Yul Brenner in the film “Cool Runnings,” Vernon Turner on television’s “Empire” and New York police Detective J. C. Williams on “New York Undercover.” He has earned three NAACP Image Awards for his acting.
The 1956 maritime-themed film “Karib Gold,” Cicely Tyson’s first-ever movie, will follow Yoba’s talk. “Carib Gold” was filmed and written in Key West. The movie is about a group of Florida shrimpers who work together to recover a sunken treasurer and then all hell breaks loose. The movie was restored by Southern Methodist University in 2010 after being lost for 50 years.
Malcom from the Mel Fisher Museum and Yoba will discuss the movie afterward.
Other festival events include a physical wellness workshop, optional watersports excursions and late-night gatherings with live music. Registration is $125 per person. For specifics, go to www.keywestafricanafestival.com, and hit the “program” link.
