June 27, 2017 5:33 PM

County firefighters help kids ‘Beat the Heat’

By Cammy Clark

Monroe County

Monroe County Fire Rescue hosted the first of nine “Beat the Heat” community events on June 24 at Monroe County’s Harry Harris Park in Tavernier.

Kids of all ages enjoyed free snow cones. Children got some help from real firefighters, who showed them how to use a fire hose to shoot water at a target of a house with pretend flames. Children and adults also cooled off under a stream of 1,000 gallons of water sprayed from a fire truck.

Here are the remaining eight Beat the Heat events:

July 1: Outdoor Resorts, Long Key

July 29: Big Pine Community Park, Big Pine Key

Aug. 5: Sugarloaf School, Summerland Key

Aug. 12: Bay Point Park, Saddlebunch Keys

Aug. 19: Big Coppitt VFD Park, Big Coppitt Key

Aug. 26: Stock Island Fire Station, Stock Island.

For more information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at (305) 289-6005.

