Try this refreshing salad for the Fourth, or anytime

This salad is a one-dish meal that won’t heat up the kitchen. Cooked chicken breast, plump blueberries and red bell pepper make this a colorful dish.
Blueberries are in season now and are packed with good nutrition. The dressing lightly coats the salad. It’s made with mayonnaise mixed with nonfat yogurt and a little horseradish to give a little punch.
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for dinner:
▪ Two thick slices whole grain bread.
▪ Olive oil spray.
▪ Two tablespoons mayonnaise.
▪ Quarter cup plain, nonfat yogurt.
▪ Half a tablespoon prepared horseradish.
▪ Three-quarters of a pound cooked chicken breast, skin removed.
▪ One cup blueberries.
▪ One cup cued red bell pepper.
▪ One scallion, snipped.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
▪ Two wedges iceberg lettuce.
▪ One large tomatoes, sliced.
▪ Half a cucumber peeled and sliced.
▪ Two tablespoons low-fat salad dressing.
▪ Staples: Mayonnaise, low-fat dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Spray bread slices with olive oil spray and toast in a toaster over or under a broiler. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, yogurt and horseradish. Stir in chicken, blueberries, red bell pepper and scallion. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Place a slice of bread on each plate and spoon salad on top. Place one lettuce wedge on each plate; alternate the tomato and cucumber slices next to the lettuce. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with dressing.
Yields two servings. Per serving: 504 calories (34 percent from fat), 18.9 g fat ( 3.1 g saturated, 5.1 g monounsaturated), 133 mg cholesterol, 45.9 g protein, 39.3 g carbohydrates, 7.5 g fiber, 381 mg sodium.
