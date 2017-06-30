The Chronicles of Moving from the Keys -- Part II

Usually, when an infant cries, everyone knows the baby either has a messy diaper or he/she needs a bottle. At this point in the moving process from Key Largo to Honolulu, I’ve completely reverted back into a type of infancy and I’m honestly not sure whether I’ve messed my shorts or in dire need of a bottle o’ booze.
Probably both.
If any of you missed the subtitle to my last article, I called it The Fetal Position as we had made an “inconceivable” decision to move from the glorious Florida Keys to the equally glorious but oh-so-far-away Hawaiian Islands and I was a bit overwhelmed. Initially, when my hubby, Jack was offered this amazing job with Hawaiian Airlines, we both looked at each other and said, “Why not? Let’s go for it and do it.” It sounded like a great plan. After all, they offered full healthcare and no one wants to pay for Obamacare, so it was a win/win at the time.
The glitch to this “great plan” was that… although Jack did work hard for nine whole days at the house here before he left, the fact is… he actually left. He flew off to the new paradise while I stayed here in the old paradise, which I quickly realized was not the better of the two choices. I was left to pack up our home of almost thirty years. This in itself was daunting both emotionally and physically. I felt like I was drowning in self-pity and cardboard boxes. Nothing could be worse.
In hindsight, I realize I was as naïve as an unborn child and now I consider that timeframe – or fetal position – child's play. That particular point of the move was actually more like being a newly pregnant woman, full of questions and in shock, watching her body transform as a mysterious entity grows inside her. She has little control of the outcome and that baby (our move) is the new reality. Yes, it was “inconceivable” anything would be more daunting than that stage.
But, surprise! As we all know, pregnancy is nothing compared to the massive responsibilities of a newborn. Sure, having a child is the greatest gift ever, but it is more work, tears, and diaper changes than anyone could have predicted or imagined. Similarly, even though I know that Hawaii is an incredible new place to eventually call home, it’s becoming very clear that this new gift also comes with a LOT of tears and a lot of changes… of underwear.
So, I’m in over my head with the tangible reality of moving. Those mazes of packed boxes I was drowning in before are finally en route to meet Jack in Hawaii, but won’t be there for six – SIX – weeks. The decisions as to what to box up, what to keep here, what we’d need in the interim, etc, were “grown up’ things to think about and not fun.
I definitely needed a bottle throughout that process.
The container and my newly adopted family of professional packers finally drove away after three hard days of togetherness, and I walked around what was left of the house we’ve lived in for so long. Although you’d think it would be completely empty at this point, it actually looked like a hurricane had whipped through every floor.
I needed a bottle but couldn’t even find my way to the liquor cabinet so instead I had a temper tantrum/meltdown – the kind where the parent just looks at their child, shrugs, and steps over them because the kid is out of control and quite frankly, doesn’t deserve the attention.
Tough love helped and I eventually found a clean pair of big girl panties and began sorting and piling. I had piles everywhere. Piles to give to the Children’s Shelter, piles to go to Keys Castaways, piles to go to Salvation Army, piles to throw away in the 20’ dumpster we had in our front yard, etc. Tall piles. Mountainous piles. More whimpering tears as I pitied myself for doing this next part alone as well, while my hubby was in Hawaii. But good news…
I found the bottles.
More good news. I hired a new family of wonderful workers who trudged up and down our three floors for days, hauling heavy bags and old furniture without a single complaint. I followed them, heaving whatever I could lift on my own, but I did manage to complain the entire time. The hurricane analogy was not an embellishment. We honestly used shovels at some points.
Marci, my good friend, also recommended the nicest and oddly capable handyman, Jim. I’ve had him and his workers at the house almost everyday. They’ve been showing up on time every time. When does that ever happen? He’s also fair in price. Don’t ask for his number ‘cause I’m like a dog protecting a juicy bone when it comes to Jim. He’s mine now… grrrrrr…. back away from the bone, I mean, from Jim.
They are whipping through my house “fix it” list that is longer than Santa’s naughty list. Again, when does this ever happen? And, again, for some reason, even this is upsetting me because they are like plastic surgeons for homes – painting, spackling, flooring and walling. I never thought I’d be jealous of my own house but come on… it’s getting the facelift I’ve personally needed for the past ten years.
Where’s that bottle?
Actually, I’m been moving from the bottle to solid foods because my amazing 90-year-old neighbor, my adopted mom, has been cooking delicious meals for us almost every night. And after everyone has left for the day, my wonderfully mature, teenaged daughter and I curl up on the leftover mattress on the floor and watch a movie on her 13” laptop together, since the televisions are packed and gone. My tummy and my heart are well fed and loved.
Unbelievably, I’m passing through the bottle stage and I’m beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This massive dream is possible. Still, looking out a window and catching a glimpse of an occasional manatee and a beautiful white egret, I still think we must be crazy leaving our Florida Keys and I feel like a teen mom reallllly questioning that impromptu decision to just “go for it and do it.”
Still. We did “do it” and the outcome will be a special new life that we will embrace and love. Anyone who has lived in the Keys knows this place never really gets out of your system. It’s part of who we are and we will bring the Keys (all of you) with us. I’ll keep you updated with each new milestone along the way. As a matter of fact, next time you hear from me, I’ll be taking my first steps on the beaches in Hawaii.
Aloha!
