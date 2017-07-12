Paintings by artist Shorter on display

Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida is now on display at Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada through early October. The exhibit focuses on the Everglades and Ten Thousand Islands region, reflecting the nature and abundance of southwest Florida’s flora and fauna, as well as hunting scenes, fishing boats and tractors on the farm.
The paintings by Robert Lee Storter Jr., (1894-1987) are an untouched and unvarnished chronicle of a time lost. Storter earned his living by fishing, guiding and hunting. His portrayal of the Everglades is a celebration of the attendant exuberance and beauty of a frontier land that he understood and loved.
The exhibit, featuring 30 framed artworks and passages from Storter’s journals, is on loan from the Museum of the Everglades and Collier County Museums. Said Patricia A. Huff of Friends of the Museum of the Everglades, “Rob Storter was one of those uniquely gifted individuals whose humility, faith, love of fishing and the environment shines through in his simple works of art, reflecting the life and times of the early pioneers of southwest Florida. Let us not forget what once was.”
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located on the property of the Islander Resort. The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free.
The Discovery Center is operated by the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation, a not-for-profit organization formed to develop and operate the Keys History & Discovery Center. For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or visit our website at www.keysdiscovery.com.
