Movie matinees all through August

Every Wednesday in August, cool off in the A/C at the Keys History & Discovery Center for a movie matinee at 2 p.m. Movies include those made in and/or about the Keys. For Discovery Center members cost is $5, non-members $10.
Wednesday, Aug. 2: Reap the Wild Wind. Florida ship salvager, Loxi (Paulette Goodard), falls for Jack (John Wayne), captain of a ship wrecked on the Key West shore. However, their romance is complicated by the arrival of another suitor, and eventually leads to tragedy. Cecil B. DeMille directed this film released in 1942. Not rated.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: I Am Number Four. Extraordinary teen John Smith (Alex Pettyfer) is a fugitive on the run from ruthless enemies sent to destroy him. Changing his identity, moving from town to town with his guardian Henri (Timothy Olyphant), John is always the new kid with no ties to his past. In the small Ohio town he now calls home, John encounters unexpected, life-changing events-his first love (Dianna Agron), powerful new abilities and a connection to the others who share his incredible destiny. Released in 2011, Islamorada was a filming location. Rated PG-13.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd. Dr. Samuel Mudd, played by Dennis Weaver, is the Maryland physician condemned to prison in the Dry Tortugas in 1865 after unwittingly aiding in John Wilkes Booth’s escape following President Lincoln’s assassination by setting Booth’s broken leg, and several years later was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson for his work during an epidemic at the prison. Released in 1980, the movie is not rated.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: 92 in the Shade. A young drifter returns to his home in Key West, Florida and attempts to open a fishing charter business, provoking a dangerous feud with a rival fishing sea captain. Written by Thomas McGuane, the movie stars Peter Fonda, Margot Kidder and Burgess Meredith. Released in 1975, the movie is rated R.
Wednesday, Aug. 30: The Spanish Prisoner. Written by David Mamet, an employee of a corporation with a lucrative secret process is tempted to betray it and gets caught in a web of double-crosses, lies and murder. But there's more to it than that. Released in 1997 and filmed in part in Islamorada, this movie stars Steve Martin and Campbell Scott, and is rated PG-13.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort, a Guy Harvey Outpost. The Center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. More information is available at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.co
