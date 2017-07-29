Get to know the cops on the beat

Aug. 1 is meet-your-local-police night in the Florida Keys.
It’s the return of National Night Out, a nationwide event in which law enforcement holds community gatherings to allow residents to meet the officers who patrol their areas. It’s an element of community policing, getting to know the cops on the beat.
In the Keys, four National Night Out events are hosted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, one each in Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon and on Stock Island; and one is hosted by the Key West Police Department in the Southernmost City. All run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will consist not only of information about the agency, crime-prevention tips and information about other emergency responders, but food and entertainment, as well.
“This yearly event is an important one for our agency. We get the opportunity to meet the people we serve in a less-formal, more-fun setting,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
▪ The Key Largo event will be at the Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Place, mile marker 99 oceanside. Capt. Don Fanelli and Lt. Al Ramirez serve as the hosts. Other members of the Sheriff’s Office will be on hand, along with personnel from the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Key Largo and Tavernier fire departments and emergency medical services. There will be food donated and prepared by Smoking Eddy’s BBQ, live music and more.
▪ In Islamorada, it’s at Founders Park, mile marker 87 bayside. Capt. Corey Bryan and Lt. David Carey lead the festivities. There will be displays and presentations from the Sheriff’s Office as well as various other county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Fire trucks, ambulances, representatives from the military and other organizations and community groups will be there, as well. There will be a K-9 demonstration, Trauma Star air-ambulance appearance, giveaways, music and food.
▪ Marathon’s National Night out is at Stanley Switlik Elementary School, U.S. 1 and 33rd Street bayside. Capt. Don Hiller and Lt. Derek Paul are the hosts. There will be free food provided by American Legion Post 154 and live music provided by the musical group In Pursuit, consisting of Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Norman, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre and Joe Moreira. Public safety and community groups will have booths set up to hand out information.
▪ The Stock Island National Night Out is at Sheriffs Office headquarters, 5525 College Road. Acting Capt. Donnie Catala and Lt. Dennis Coleman host the Lower Keys event. There will be free food and refreshments, and a wide variety of law enforcement and other public-safety agencies will be on hand to talk with community members. The Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, which has animals ranging from farm animals to exotics such as sloths, will be open during the event.
▪ The Key West Police Department’s National Night out is also Aug. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayview Park, Truman Avenue and Jose Marti Drive. There will be police horses and dogs, special teams and more. There will be an array of displays and equipment used by the police, firefighters and the military.
