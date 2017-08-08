WWOW have fun-filled summer

Martha Frassica-Rivera of the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Rescue brought a small alligator and a monitor lizard to the Tuesday, Aug. 1 meeting of the Wild Women on the Water at Craig's Restaurant, mile marker 91 bayside.
She and her husband were the speakers at the meeting. Located one mile south of Robert is Here in Homestead, the Everglades Outpost is home to a multitude of rescue animals, including a zebra, panther and camel. Visitors are welcome to visit the Everglades Outpost for a one-day introductory membership of $12 for adults and $8 for children. For more information, visit www.evergladesoutpost.org.
WWOW also held a GPS Rally on Saturday, July 29 so that the members could learn more about navigation with their devices. WWOW members could either participate in the land-based or the water-based hunt.
WWOW President Rebekah Susa, Vice President Wendy Diaz and Dr. Susana May won the water-based GPS hunt on Susa's boat, Island Hopping. Eileen-Lomas Fox and her team won the land-based hunt. For more information about the Wild Women on the Water, visit www.wildwomenonthewater.weebly.com.
