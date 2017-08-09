Get wet, or not, on Sanctuary Day

An annual celebration Saturday showcases the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary with special events and volunteer opportunities.
Get into Your Sanctuary Day, now in its third year, takes place throughout the country with activities “to raise awareness about the value of national marine sanctuaries as iconic destinations for responsible recreation.” There are 13 national marine sanctuaries in the U.S.
The Eco-Discovery Center, at 35 East Quay Road at Key West’s Truman Waterfront, at noon Saturday will offer a live ship-to-shore video conference with scientists aboard the exploration vessel Nautilus as the ship journeys through California’s Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary. The event include “images of the unique microbial and animal communities along the continental slope.”
The 2,900-square-mile Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary now has a new online “story map” that allows visitors to post “images illustrating how people spend their time on the water.” See the Keys map at http://arcg.is/2rHJtU5.
At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Keys sanctuary hosts a cleanup at Boca Chica Beach in the Lower Keys. In Key Largo, the Amoray Dive Resort at mile marker 104.2 holds its Land and Sea Against Debris cleanup, open to divers, kayakers and paddleboarders.
“To reinforce safe-handling removal practices and procedures,” a mandatory workshop will be held Saturday morning. The day concludes with trash weigh-ins and prizes. Call (305) 451-3595 for information on the Key Largo cleanup.
Advisory Council
The Advisory Council to the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary holds an open meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hyatt Place-Marathon (formerly Faro Blanco) at 1996 Overseas Hwy.
Sarah Fangman, recently named superintendent of the Keys sanctuary, will speak to the council members, then hear reports from members on local priorities. Public comment sessions are planned at 11:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.
