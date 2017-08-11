Bellydance showcase benefits MARC House

Worldly Treasures” Oriental Fantasy Show will feature belly dancing at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, at the Murray Nelson Cultural and Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The proceeds from the event go to MARC House of the Upper Keys through the sale of tickets, raffles, refreshments and MARC House craft items for sale during the show. MARC serves developmentally challenged adults throughout the Keys.
More than $2,400 in raffle prizes have been donated by: The Islander Resort, Bayside Gourmet of Islamorada, Lion's Lair Boutique, Ciao Bella Salon & Day Spa, Bob's Bunz Restaurant & Bakery, Wild Lily Boutique, Num Thai, Old Tavernier Restaurant, Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Ana Beaty Key Largo Zumba, Just Hair by Brenda, Creekside Inn of Islamorada, Flying Fisherman, Basboussa Boutique, Morada Bay, Xelestial Bellydance, Joharah International, and Fresh Press Cafe.
The roster of guest performers include Jihan Jamal, International dance artist and instructor, Lamis of Miami, Turbo-Charged Tribal group and StepFlix Entertainment company of Miami, Marathon Community Theater Bollywood group, Karisma, of the Kasbah Dance Troupe and Xenia Leonteva of Xelestial Bellydance.
EVENT SPONSORS: Airhandlers Mechanical, Inc., Dr. Bob Foley of Upper Keys Veterinary Hospital, Women of the Silk Veil & Jihan Jamal, Banyan Tree Garden & Boutique, H.S. White Corporation, Karin Wolfe, Lamis, M Ensemble Co., Capt.Frank Drudi, John Donnelly, Pat Williams, Shirley Robinson, Radio A1A, Studio South of Islamorada, and the Key Players.
Brought to you by Kasbah Dance Troupe and Xelestial Bellydance with support of our wonderful Keys community.
Xelestial Bellydance was established in 2015 by Xenia Leonteva and is an Islamorada based Oriental dance group “dedicated to cross cultural exchange and community engagement through the performing arts.”
Kasbah Dance Troupe, Inc. is a “non-profit corporation with an educational charter. Its mission is to bring quality performances of Le Danse Orientale to the public and to provide cultural enrichment, education, and community entertainment.”
Tickets may be purchased from cast members, at the MARC House in Tavernier or online at www.worldly-treasures.eventbrite.com. For Information call (786) 410-2828
