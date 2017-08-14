School supplies needed for some Keys families

First State Bank of the Florida Keys and the United Way of the Florida Keys are collecting school supplies for the annual “Stuff the Bus” program.
As students head back to school, they need to stock up on necessities such as paper, pencils, backpacks, and more. But many local families cannot cover the cost of basic supplies.
United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” program provides these essentials to students in need, along with the help of community partners such as First State Bank. All 11 First State Bank offices from Key West to Key Largo have collection boxes where school supplies can be dropped off.
In addition, United Way will purchase additional school supplies for Monroe County Schools through monetary donations. For more information, or to donate, visit keysunitedway.org/stuff-bus-2017. The collection drive lasts until the end of August.
