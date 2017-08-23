Keys attractions offer discounts

The seventh annual Florida Keys & Key West Museum and Attractions Weekend event, providing free or value-added admission passes to some museums and attractions in the island chain, is set for Aug. 25 to 27.
It’s organized by WLRN, South Florida’s National Public Radio affiliate that has a news bureau in Key West, in partnership with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. To participate, log onto WLRN.org and register for and print out the pass.
Participating entities (most are in Key West):
▪ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Key West.
▪ Key West Firehouse Museum .
▪ Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West.
▪ Audubon House & Tropical Garden in Key West.
▪ The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory .
▪ Key West Aquarium.
▪ Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum.
▪ Florida Keys Eco Discovery Center in Key West.
▪ Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West.
▪ Key West Art Center.
▪ Key West Garden Club at West Martello.
▪ Key West’s Oldest House Museum.
▪ Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.
▪ Ripley’s Believe It or Not Key West.
▪ Key West Museum of Art and History at the Custom House.
▪ Key West Lighthouse & Keeper’s Quarters Museum.
▪ Fort East Martello Museum in Key West.
▪ Crane Point Museum & Nature Center in Marathon.
▪ Pigeon Key in Marathon.
▪ Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key.
▪ History of Diving Museum in Islamorada.
▪ Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada.
