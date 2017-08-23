Fill your bowls and cups during ‘Soup & Salad Daze’

More than 30 local potters and chefs are teaming up for an event in support of the Good Health Clinic this September.
The food will be handcrafted by local chefs and the pottery handmade by local potters during the Sept. 14 “Soup & Salad Daze.” Hundreds of ceramic bowls and cups of all sizes and designs will be available for attendees to admire, purchase and fill with bottomless soups and salads. There is no entrance fee to admire the work, come anytime during the event, and bowls and cups will be available starting at $25 donations and up.
The event takes place at Our Place in Paradise, the Upper Key’s first communal art gallery, which opened in April and is located at mm 88.7 on the Old Road in Tavernier, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m.
Championed by Chef Drew, of Island Time Catering, culinary contributors include: Ballyhoo’s, Bayside Gourmet, Bill’s Liquor, Bumby’s, Café Moka, Caribbean Catering, Chad’s Deli, Cheeca Lodge, Chef Emilio Molina, Chef Jose – formally Spanish Gardens, Chef Michael’s, Chef Wesley Brage, Coral Shores High Culinary Class, Fire Chief Terry Abel, Mangrove Mike’s, Mrs. Mac’s, The Green Turtle Inn, The Islander, Village Gourmet & Ziggie’s Mad Dog.
The event was championed by Beth Kaminstein, a longtime resident and lifelong potter. Ceramic contributors include: Kaminstein, Kate Banick, Barbara Bernstein, Tressa Borras, Allison Ferguson, Jill Gerlach, John Hawver, Sandra Humphry, Amanda Jorgensen, Cindy and Dwayne King, Marcia Kreitman, Linda Lorenz, Glen Merfeld, Susi Trottnow, Medina Roy, Frank Shaw and Tracy Widener.
All proceeds to this event will support of the Good Health Clinic, the only charitable health care clinic in the Keys, serving low-income, uninsured residents from Key Largo to Key West. The clinic assists those in need with primary care, specialty care, labs and diagnostics, prescription assistance, and even cancer treatments and surgeries.
For more information, contact Kate at (305) 619-0154, or email Kate@thegoodhealthclinic.org.
