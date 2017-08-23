Giusti joins Dr. Foley’s veterinarian practice

Upper Keys Veterinary Hospital and Dr. Bob Foley hired veterinarian Dr. Sean Giusti, DVM to their practice of veterinary medicine and surgery
Pets have always been important in Giusti’s life, leading him to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Starting as a veterinary technician, Giusti was inspired to become a veterinarian himself.
He attended the University of Florida receiving his bachelor of science degree, then a master’s degree before receiving his doctorate of veterinary medicine from the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Foley said Giusti brings with him a special interest in animal dermatology. Giusti is also fond of veterinary dentistry and soft-tissue surgery, he said because these modalities can quickly and easily enhance a pet’s overall well-being.
According to a press release, Giusti loves hiking, fishing, diving and boating with his wife Natalie and their pet family of two dogs, one cat and a rabbit.
The Upper Keys Veterinary Hospital is located at 87801 Overseas Highway on Plantation Key. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact (305) 852-3665.
