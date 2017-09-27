Kids Fishing Derby rescheduled for Oct. 15

The 20th-annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for Sunday Oct. 15 at the Lorelei for anglers ages 10 and under. There is no charge to enter but anglers must be Monroe County residents.
There are three fishing divisions: Shoreline, Backcountry and Offshore and awards for three age divisions, 4 and under, 5-7 and 8-10. There are lots of prizes with winners in all divisions. Sign up early as the first 100 registered anglers are guaranteed ditty bags. Sign up at Tackle Center of Islamorada at mile marker 81.9, Caribee Boat Sales at mile marker 81.5, at the Lorelei at 96 Madeira Road or by email at ditournament@aol.com, or you can find the application on Facebook “Keys Kids Fishing Derby”
Shoreline fishing will be allowed at the Lorelei with waters chummed by Tackle Center of Islamorada. Bait for shoreline anglers will be supplied and there will be plenty of folks on hand to help bait hooks and tie lines, organizers say. Each angler will receive a fishing rod
Pick up your ditty bag and free donuts thanks to Mangrove Mike’s any time after 7 a.m. Lines are in at 9 a.m. and weigh in closes promptly at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and sodas will be supplied compliments of Lorelei with donations going to support the Coral Shores High School cheerleaders. There will be a casting contest starting at 10 .m. Awards and other prizes will be handed out to the winners on the Lorelei beach at 2 p.m. Donation checks can be made out to the Islamorada Charter Boat Association and mailed to P.O. Box 462, Islamorada, FL 33036. To donate items, or for more information, call Dianne Harbaugh (305) 522-4868.
