It’s time to get your flu vaccine

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County says it’s time to get a flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu..
Flu strains change from year to year so it is important to get the flu shot this year even if you got one last year. Vaccines are recommended for everyone age six months and older.
Flu vaccines are offered at many locations, including doctor offices, clinics, pharmacies, health centers and the Health Department. The department offers the quadrivalent flu vaccine, designed to protect against four different flu viruses — two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.
Health Department vaccines can be obtained by appointment at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., Key West, call (305) 809-5680; the Ruth Ivins Center for Public Health,3333 Overseas Highway, Marathon, call (305) 289-2708; and the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, Tavernier, call (305) 853-7400.
Comments