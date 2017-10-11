One day’s group of volunteers and some of the fruits of their efforts: Boxes filled with an assortment of healthy, homemade foods, including sweets for dessert. Doing the preparing are (from left) Wendy Meyer, Margit Bisztray, Kellee Bartley, Heather Egan, Layla Barr, and Erica Hawks.
Living

Prepared with love

By Contributed

October 11, 2017 9:42 AM

On Sept. 26, Sugarloaf Key resident Margit Bisztray posted a call on Facebook for supplies and volunteers to help make and deliver meals around Big Pine Key and surrounding areas.

She was immediately contacted by Stock Island resident Layla Barr, and before you know it, the two found themselves organizing a slew of donations and a team of volunteers who alternately prep and deliver meals, taking them not only to folks whose homes were impacted or destroyed by Hurricane Irma but to other relief teams as well.

Bisztray, Barr and company have prepared and delivered healthy, tasty foods including gourmet, made-from scratch sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, chicken noodle soup, corn chowder, fresh salads, enchiladas, lasagna, home-baked cookies and brownies, and vegetarian and vegan meals.

Those interested in helping fund their efforts to feed their fellow Keys neighbors can go to gofundme.com/nourishflkeys. They are also accepting donations of baked goods; send an email to mbisztray@hotmail.com.

The Keys Vineyard Community Church, 100 County Road, Big Pine Key, has been serving as a base camp and distribution center for relief organization. For more information about contributing and volunteering via the church, call (305) 872-3404.

