Pigeon Key is slowly coming back

Plenty of green palm trees used to somewhat hide the yellow buildings on Pigeon Key, making the 5-acre island that can be seen while driving south on the Seven Mile Bridge a little mysterious.
Now, following destruction caused by Hurricane Irma last month, the island 2.2 miles south of Marathon is stripped of its greenery, the buildings exposed.
Some of those buildings were where former railroad workers lived while building Henry Flagler’s railroad to Key West in the early 1900s.
Most of the core buildings, among about a dozen on the island, made it through the storm with little to no damage, according to a GoFundMe account set up for the Pigeon Key Foundation. As of Tuesday, $4,175 had been raised.
“We’re hoping to open by the end of the month if all things go well,” said Executive Director Kelly McKinnon. “When all is said and done, the island is going to look better than it did before the storm.”
A water taxi service to the island, which is only accessible by boat, is run by Larry Wright. He owns Paradise Divers, the parent company of the Pigeon Key Ferry, and his two 30-foot Island Hoppers fared well during the storm, McKinnon said. Wright should be able to start ferrying people back and forth soon for educational programs and historic tours that happen on the island. It is also a popular snorkel spot.
The Pigeon Key Visitor Center, which recently moved to a trailer tucked between motorcycle shop Keys Cycles and the Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club at mile marker 48 bayside, also fared well, McKinnon said.
“We’re hoping to have that open at the beginning of next week,” he said Tuesday.
Hours for the ferry, which takes off from the docks at Faro Blanco, access to the island and gift shop hours are in the works, he said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
