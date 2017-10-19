United Way giving almost $400K in Irma Keys aid

With contributions of supporters around the nation, United Way of the Florida Keys is investing $397,700 in direct aid for hurricane recovery efforts throughout Monroe County.
In the weeks immediately following the storm, the non-profit has distributed over $20,000 in direct aid in the form of store gift cards and cleaning supplies and tools. Emergency “mini-grants” totalling $52,700 were also disbursed to eight local, established partner nonprofits directly serving individuals and families impacted by the storm. Additionally, $45,000 was dedicated towards hotel rooms to assist residents in the Upper Keys without housing due to Irma related damages to their homes.
This week, UWFK will allocate another $80,000 in additional mini-grants to 16 previously vetted partner agencies, including Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, Burton United Memorial Methodist Church, Southernmost Boys & Girls Clubs, KAIR, Star of the Sea Mission Outreach, and others. An application for an additional $100,000 worth of funding is open to any human service nonprofit engaged in hurricane recovery and rebuilding efforts at http://www.keysunitedway.org/uwfk-mini-grants-hurricane-irma-relief. There is also a link to the application on the UWFK homepage.
The UWFK Board of Directors committed another $100,000 for direct aid and case management to assist families and individuals struggling with the effects of the storm, in managed in partnership with local organizations including Catholic Charities, KAIR and FKOC.
For more information, or to donate, go to http://www.keysunitedway.org.
Comments