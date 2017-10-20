Heads above the rest

Partiers can show off their most creative, extravagant and colorful masks and headdresses at the 35th annual Headdress Ball set for Oct. 26 at the new Key West amphitheater at the Truman Waterfront in Key West.
Combining entertainment and creative competition, the ball is the premier LGBT event of the island’s 10-day Fantasy Fest, which runs through Oct. 29. The gala typically features about 25 contestants showcasing their original headdresses, some that tower high above their wearers.
The VIP audience is to judge participants as they compete for cash prizes including a first-place award of $3,000. Although most entrants are costumed from head to toe, participants are judged from the waist up only, focusing on their headdresses.
As part of the opening activities, Key West Mayor Craig Cates is to dedicate the new amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., providing opportunities for spectators to meet and photograph the headdress entrants.
The lineup includes master of ceremonies Tom Luna, deejay Rude Girl and entertainer Randy Roberts opening the 8 p.m. show. Other local performers are to offer entertainment between headdress presentations.
The Key West Business Guild, one of the oldest LGBT business organizations in the U.S., has produced the ball since its inception. The event serves as a major annual fundraiser for the organization.
General admission tickets are $30 per person, with reserved tables for four people starting at $250. To purchase tickets, visit www.keystix.ticketforce.com.
