Ciara McDermit of Key West and her pot-bellied pig Buddy enchant the audience at a past Pet Masquerade, a benefit for the Lower Keys Friends of Animals. The group is a nonprofit that offers, among other things, free or low-cost spaying and neutering.
Ciara McDermit of Key West and her pot-bellied pig Buddy enchant the audience at a past Pet Masquerade, a benefit for the Lower Keys Friends of Animals. The group is a nonprofit that offers, among other things, free or low-cost spaying and neutering. Carol Tedesco
Ciara McDermit of Key West and her pot-bellied pig Buddy enchant the audience at a past Pet Masquerade, a benefit for the Lower Keys Friends of Animals. The group is a nonprofit that offers, among other things, free or low-cost spaying and neutering. Carol Tedesco

Living

A pet-actular costume contest

By Contributed

October 20, 2017 4:25 PM

Dozens of masquerade contests, parties and other spectacles challenge the creativity of mask and costume designers during Key West’s 10-day Fantasy Fest — but none more than the Pet Masquerade.

Scheduled for Oct. 25, the family-friendly costume competition is designed for barking, meowing and squawking participants and their human companions. The event typically draws entries ranging from costumed pet-and-person duos to animal-and-human ensembles staging choreographed performances.

Many entries are likely to reflect the 2017 Fantasy Fest theme of “Time Travel Unravels.”

Open to all domestic animals, the competition is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on an oceanfront stage at the Casa Marina Resort, 1500 Reynolds St. Judges traditionally award prizes for the top junior contestants, most exotic attire, best theme adaptation, best pet-owner look-alikes and overall winner.

Recent years’ standouts have included a circus troupe with a performing pooch painted as a white tiger, a young pirate “wench” whose tail-wagging pal carried her treasure ches, and a teacup Yorkie “bandita” whose costume included tiny toy pistols, a serape and a sombrero.

General admission for spectators is free, and VIP seating and cocktail packages can be purchased at www.keystix.com. Proceeds from the Pet Masquerade benefit the Lower Keys Friends of Animals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys

    Nadine Brown and Joshua Stumpf were selected as the winning couple of the Stars & Stripes Dream Wedding Getaway from Hawks Cay Resort. This is the video they recorded with their newborn son to enter the contest.

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys 1:58

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys
Military couple finds out they've won wedding contest for Keys resort getaway 1:22

Military couple finds out they've won wedding contest for Keys resort getaway
A stunning sunset in Key West 0:17

A stunning sunset in Key West

View More Video