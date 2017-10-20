A pet-actular costume contest

Dozens of masquerade contests, parties and other spectacles challenge the creativity of mask and costume designers during Key West’s 10-day Fantasy Fest — but none more than the Pet Masquerade.
Scheduled for Oct. 25, the family-friendly costume competition is designed for barking, meowing and squawking participants and their human companions. The event typically draws entries ranging from costumed pet-and-person duos to animal-and-human ensembles staging choreographed performances.
Many entries are likely to reflect the 2017 Fantasy Fest theme of “Time Travel Unravels.”
Open to all domestic animals, the competition is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on an oceanfront stage at the Casa Marina Resort, 1500 Reynolds St. Judges traditionally award prizes for the top junior contestants, most exotic attire, best theme adaptation, best pet-owner look-alikes and overall winner.
Recent years’ standouts have included a circus troupe with a performing pooch painted as a white tiger, a young pirate “wench” whose tail-wagging pal carried her treasure ches, and a teacup Yorkie “bandita” whose costume included tiny toy pistols, a serape and a sombrero.
General admission for spectators is free, and VIP seating and cocktail packages can be purchased at www.keystix.com. Proceeds from the Pet Masquerade benefit the Lower Keys Friends of Animals.
