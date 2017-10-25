Irma can’t blow Halloween away

In the Keys, there are some traditional places where trick-or-treaters go house to house for Halloween. Eden Pines on Big Pine Key and behind Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in the Middle Keys are two of them.
Behind the airport in years past, parking was at the airport with shuttle buses taking the kids and parents into the neighborhoods. That changes this year due to Hurricane Irma since the airport is being used for recovery efforts.
Starting at dusk Oct. 31, parking will be available on the rights of way. Harbor, Gulfstream and Dolphin drives will be one-way traffic only. Porpoise, Bonito, Shark, Tuna and Marlin drives will be closed except to resident vehicle traffic.
Storm debris will be picked up one week prior to the event; the city says refrain from putting debris out until the following day.
The Monroe County Parks and Beaches Division is hosting two trick-or-treat events on Halloween. They run from 5 to 7 p.m. and candy will be handed out to kids big and small.
They are at Baypoint Park, behind Baby’s Coffee at mile marker on Saddlebunch Key; and at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center Park, 102050 Overseas Highway bayside in Key Largo.
Safety tips for Halloween night:
▪ When planning the contents or shopping for a Halloween costume, choose bright colors that will be easy to see in the dark.
▪ Assign a flashlight or glow stick to each child participating. If you have the ability to attach the device to the child’s clothes or body without them having to hold onto it with their hands, even better.
▪ Encourage the children within your group to learn your cell phone number, their own home telephone numbers and addresses in plenty of time before the night of Halloween.
▪ Educate the children on how to call 911 should they become lost or require emergency help while trick or treating.
▪ Teach the children the importance of saying no in a loud voice if anyone tries to lure them away. Educate each child that they are not to accept anything for a treat other than sweet treats or leave the group to go with anyone else.
